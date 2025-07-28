Gujarat Government Approves AI Action Plan for 2025-2030

The Gujarat government has approved the ‘Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030’, marking a historic step in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave the green light to this ambitious plan, which aims to make government operations smarter, citizen-centric schemes more effective, and service delivery faster through AI. This plan aims to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India’ through digital empowerment and technological leadership.
Developed based on the recommendations of a 10-member AI task force, this roadmap focuses on six key areas: data security, digital infrastructure, capacity building, research and development, startup support, and safe and trustworthy AI. Under this, a state-level AI data repository, ‘AI factories’, and department-specific pilot projects will be launched. Additionally, an ‘AI and Deep Tech Mission’ will be established, which will play a crucial role in developing AI strategies and emerging technologies.
Gujarat has already undertaken several innovations in the field of AI. Steps such as the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence in GIFT City, the AI Innovation Challenge, high-performance GPU infrastructure, and an expression of interest for large language models (LLMs) based on Indian languages have been taken. Furthermore, a plan to train 2.5 lakh people in AI is also part of this roadmap.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र पटेल) announced at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ (चिंतन शिविर) held in Somnath in November 2024 that Gujarat would widely adopt AI in its administrative framework and government departments. This action plan will significantly contribute to making Gujarat an AI-powered, future-ready economy and realising the goal of ‘Developed Gujarat @2047’ (विकसित गुजरात @2047).