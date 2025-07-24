24 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

Gujarat ATS arrests four Al-Qaeda terrorists

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests four Al-Qaeda terrorists. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Faiz (Delhi), Mohammad Fardeen (Ahmedabad), Saifullah Qureshi (Modasa, Gujarat), and Jishan Ali (Noida, Uttar Pradesh).

Ahmedabad

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Al-Qaeda terrorist
Courtesy: Gujarat Police

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in a major operation. This coordinated action, based on crucial intelligence, took place across Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Faiz (Delhi), Mohammad Fardeen (Ahmedabad), Saifullah Qureshi (Modasa, Gujarat), and Zishan Ali (Noida, Uttar Pradesh).

Details of Operation Sindoor

During the operation, the ATS recovered Al-Qaeda related literature, a sword, and documents related to “Operation Sindoor” from the terrorists. Operation Sindoor, mentioned in these documents, is linked to jihadist activities and propaganda against India. Deputy Inspector General of ATS, Sunil Joshi, stated that these terrorists were promoting AQIS ideology through social media and were actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth.

Use of Auto-Delete Apps

The investigation revealed that all four terrorists were connected through social media, particularly Instagram. Mohammad Faiz from Delhi was in contact with Pakistani Instagram accounts that provided him with jihadist material. To conceal their communication, the terrorists used auto-delete apps to ensure no trace of their messages remained. The ATS recovered jihadist, Gazwa-e-Hind, and anti-India propaganda material from their mobile phones.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists under sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with sections 113, 152, 196, and 68 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Fardeen and Saifullah have been remanded to 14 days of ATS custody, while Mohammad Faiz and Zishan Ali will be produced in court on Thursday. The ATS is now thoroughly investigating their network, funding, and foreign contacts.

Vigilance of Security Agencies

The ATS launched this operation after receiving a tip-off on June 10th about five suspicious Instagram accounts. The terrorists' activities were monitored through digital and physical surveillance. The ATS claims these terrorists were planning violent activities to overthrow democracy in India and establish Sharia law. This arrest is considered a major success in the ongoing anti-terrorism campaign in India. The ATS and central agencies are now investigating their international connections and searching for other potential suspects.

Statement by Saifullah's Brother

Saifullah's brother, Ameen, expressed surprise at the arrest, stating that Saifullah worked at a furniture company and exhibited no suspicious behaviour. However, the ATS maintains they possess concrete evidence.

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 10:03 am

English News / National News / Gujarat ATS arrests four Al-Qaeda terrorists
