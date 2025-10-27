Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ajmer

Ajmer: Man Assaulted with Female Friend in Car, Indecency Committed

A case of assault, indecency, and robbery has come to light near Janana Hospital, involving a young man in a car and his female friend.

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Rajasthan Police

Representative image (Photo: Patrika)

Ajmer: A case of assault, indecency, and robbery against a young man and his female friend in a car near Janana Hospital has come to light. Based on the victim's complaint, Christian Ganj police station has registered a case against the suspects under various sections and started an investigation.

According to the police, Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Vaishalinagar, RPSC Colony, currently residing at Aravali Apartment on Janana Hospital Road, reported that he has been operating Yogi Resort in Lohagal for about 2-3 years. On the night of October 24, at 12:30 AM, he was going from the hotel towards Aravali Apartment with his female friend in his car. Ahead of Janana Hospital and before the Forensic Science Laboratory, two SUVs and two motorcycles carrying 15-20 people came in front of and behind his car. They blocked his vehicle by parking their vehicles in front and behind, surrounding him from all sides.

Then they told him why he didn't give way, even though they had been honking for a long time. He replied that he couldn't hear and said he was already driving the car to the side. After this, they started assaulting and misbehaving with his female friend. The accused verbally abused him and threatened to kill him.

Car vandalised, man assaulted

Victim Shakeel Ahmed stated that the accused severely beat him and broke the side glass of his car. Then, they made indecent gestures towards his female friend and assaulted her. When he tried to intervene, the accused beat him. His eardrum ruptured, and blood started flowing from his nose and eyes.

After this, they slashed the rear tyre on the driver's side of his car with an axe. Shakeel Ahmed said that the accused, while beating him, snatched the gold chain from his neck and ₹40,000 in cash from his pocket. The victim mentioned that one of the vehicles had a taxi number, while the gang included Jagdish Gurjar, Ganesh Gurjar, and 15-20 other youths.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 03:37 pm

Ajmer: Man Assaulted with Female Friend in Car, Indecency Committed

Ajmer

Rajasthan

