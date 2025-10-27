Ajmer: Man Assaulted with Female Friend in Car, Indecency Committed

According to the police, Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Vaishalinagar, RPSC Colony, currently residing at Aravali Apartment on Janana Hospital Road, reported that he has been operating Yogi Resort in Lohagal for about 2-3 years. On the night of October 24, at 12:30 AM, he was going from the hotel towards Aravali Apartment with his female friend in his car. Ahead of Janana Hospital and before the Forensic Science Laboratory, two SUVs and two motorcycles carrying 15-20 people came in front of and behind his car. They blocked his vehicle by parking their vehicles in front and behind, surrounding him from all sides.