Ajmer

Newly Married Woman Dies on Way to Celebrate Diwali at Parents’ Home

Newly married woman dies in accident: Relatives said Raviraj and Hansa had married just six months ago. Raviraj is pursuing a BSc at Rupnagar College and had recently purchased a new bike.

2 min read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

File photo: Injured husband and deceased Hansa admitted to hospital. (Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan Road Accident: The wedding mehndi had barely faded from the hands of the newlywed bride when her life was cut short. The newlywed, who was on her way to her parental home with her husband to celebrate Diwali, was killed in a road accident on Sunday afternoon. The injured husband wept inconsolably at the hospital's emergency ward over the loss of his wife.

Tempo Coming From Wrong Direction Hits Motorcycle

According to the police, Raviraj, son of Rameshchand, a resident of Mangaliyawas Saradhana Nadi-Dwitiya, was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife Hansa (20) and five-year-old niece Srishti, daughter of Vishal, to Srinagar on Sunday afternoon. After exiting the Dumada road, on the Beawar Road ROB, Raviraj's motorcycle was hit by a tempo coming from the wrong direction.

Hansa, who fell from the motorcycle, sustained a severe head injury, while Raviraj and Srishti suffered fractured legs. Hansa had a significant amount of bleeding from her head at the scene. Passersby rushed Raviraj, Hansa, and Srishti to the emergency unit of JLN Hospital via a 108 ambulance. There, doctors declared Hansa dead after initial examination. Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the accident, villagers from Srinagar and Nadi-Dwitiya arrived at JLN Hospital. Mangaliyawas police station conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the family.

According to eyewitnesses, Raviraj was riding behind a tractor on the ROB. Suddenly, the tempo driver swerved into the wrong lane while trying to avoid a pothole on the road. Raviraj, who was behind the tractor, was hit by the tempo. Hansa died on the spot due to a severe head injury, while Raviraj and Srishti suffered fractured legs.

Marriage Took Place Six Months Ago

Relatives stated that Raviraj and Hansa had been married for only six months. Raviraj is pursuing a BSc at Rupangarh College. He had recently bought a new motorcycle. On Sunday afternoon, Raviraj was going to his wife Hansa's parental home in Srinagar to help her brother buy a new motorcycle when the accident occurred en route.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 12:33 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Newly Married Woman Dies on Way to Celebrate Diwali at Parents' Home

Ajmer

Rajasthan

