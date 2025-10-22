Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ajmer

Pushkar Fair 2025: Pushkar Animal Fair Begins, Becomes Digital High-Tech

The Municipal Council took action against encroachments as the animal fair unofficially began. Temporary encroachments on the roadside pavements were removed.

less than 1 minute read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

pushkar mela 2025

Tourists enjoying a camel ride. Photo: Patrika

Pushkar. The animal fair unofficially began on Wednesday. The arrival of animals continues in the fairgrounds. Sub-divisional Officer Gurupasad Tanwar and Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Sunil Ghiya inaugurated the fair office with chanting of mantras. According to Fair Officer Ghiya, a total of 207 animals have arrived so far. These include 196 camels, 10 horses, and 1 bull. With the commencement of the fair, the dunes have started to regain their vibrancy.

Fair Goes High-Tech

On the initiative of District Collector Lokbandhu, the Pushkar Fair has been made digitally high-tech this time. To protect animal herders from the exploitation of middlemen, plots have been allotted free of charge through an online portal. Animal herders have also been given a QR code, which, when sca

Tourists enjoying a camel ride. Photo: Patrika

nned, will provide their information.

There will be an attempt to show parking information and one-way routes with live traffic updates on Google Maps. This will provide tourists with accurate information about traffic jams, diversions, and alternative routes. The administration will also install large flexes and banners on the main routes of the fair area, showing live locations.

Encroachments Removed

As soon as the animal fair unofficially began, the Municipal Council took action against encroachments. On the orders of Municipal Council Commissioner Janardan Sharma, temporary encroachments made on Wednesday along the roadside footpaths from Ambedkar Udyan to Balaji Market, outside the Government Hospital, and in front of Nehru Udyan were removed. During this, some people also alleged discrimination in the action. Meanwhile, camel safaris on the sandy dunes of Pushkar have begun to captivate the minds of the foreign tourists who have arrived here. Tourists not only enjoyed the camel safari but also captured the sights of the fair on their cameras.

