Pushkar Fair 2025: Pushkar Animal Fair Begins, Becomes Digital High-Tech

As soon as the animal fair unofficially began, the Municipal Council took action against encroachments. On the orders of Municipal Council Commissioner Janardan Sharma, temporary encroachments made on Wednesday along the roadside footpaths from Ambedkar Udyan to Balaji Market, outside the Government Hospital, and in front of Nehru Udyan were removed. During this, some people also alleged discrimination in the action. Meanwhile, camel safaris on the sandy dunes of Pushkar have begun to captivate the minds of the foreign tourists who have arrived here. Tourists not only enjoyed the camel safari but also captured the sights of the fair on their cameras.