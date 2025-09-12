Rajasthan: Demolition of Ajmer's Seven Wonders Park Ordered by NGT and Supreme Court

The ADA has demolished the Seven Wonders Park and Gandhi Smriti Udyan. Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant appeared before the Supreme Court in March 2025 regarding this action. The court explicitly instructed that adherence to environmental regulations was paramount. During its hearing, the NGT expressed concern that unplanned construction around Ana Sagar Lake was disrupting the lake's ecological balance. Strict regulations exist to protect the lake's wetland area, which were violated in this project.