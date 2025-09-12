Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ajmer

Rajasthan: Demolition of Ajmer's Seven Wonders Park Ordered by NGT and Supreme Court

Rajasthan News: Authorities are demolishing the Seven Wonders Park, built as part of a Smart City project on the banks of Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Ajmer Seven Wonders Park
Photo: Rajasthan Patrika

Rajasthan News: Demolition work is underway at the Seven Wonders Park in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Built at a cost of ₹8 crore (approximately £770,000) as part of a smart city project on the banks of Ana Sagar Lake, the park is being razed following strict orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. The Ajmer Development Authority (ADA) commenced demolition on 12 September 2025.

The demolition involves a team of labourers using five JCB machines, tractors, and cranes. The Supreme Court had ordered the complete removal of the park by 17 September 2025.

Why the Demolition of Seven Wonders Park?

The park, constructed in the wetland area of Ana Sagar Lake, allegedly violated wetland regulations and the master plan. Local resident Ashok Malik challenged the construction in a petition filed with the NGT's Bhopal bench in 2023. The petition stated that the Seven Wonders Park, Patel Stadium, Gandhi Smriti Udyan, and a food court built along the lake were causing significant environmental damage.

The NGT ordered the removal of all these constructions in August 2023. The state government challenged this NGT decision in the Supreme Court. Smart city project officials argued in court that the park enhanced the city's beauty and was built to high standards.

However, the Supreme Court rejected this argument, clarifying that even aesthetically pleasing constructions would be demolished if they violated regulations. The court dismissed the state government's petition in early 2025 and directed it to comply with the NGT's orders.

What was the Seven Wonders Park?

The Seven Wonders Park was built in Vaishali Nagar, Ajmer, on the banks of Ana Sagar Lake. It featured replicas of the seven wonders of the world, serving as a tourist attraction. Built under the Smart City plan, approximately ₹8 crore was spent on the park. However, its construction in the wetland area led to violations of environmental regulations.

Ecological Imbalance of the Lake

The ADA has demolished the Seven Wonders Park and Gandhi Smriti Udyan. Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant appeared before the Supreme Court in March 2025 regarding this action. The court explicitly instructed that adherence to environmental regulations was paramount. During its hearing, the NGT expressed concern that unplanned construction around Ana Sagar Lake was disrupting the lake's ecological balance. Strict regulations exist to protect the lake's wetland area, which were violated in this project.

Questions now arise regarding the responsibility for permitting such large-scale construction and who will be held accountable for this project, which spent crores of rupees in disregard of regulations.

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 12:42 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Rajasthan: Demolition of Ajmer's Seven Wonders Park Ordered by NGT and Supreme Court
