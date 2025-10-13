Rajasthan News: Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital to be Upgraded with ₹191 Crore Funding, Including Rooftop Helipad

Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital. Photo: Patrika
Ajmer: An amount of ₹191 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has given this Diwali gift to the people of Ajmer upon his return to India. A super-speciality block will be constructed in the hospital with this amount. A helipad will also be constructed on the roof of the super-speciality block to handle emergencies at the hospital.
Additionally, the hospital has already received ₹50 crore for renovation. The hospital will be developed at a total cost of ₹240 crore. On Sunday, upon his return to India, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani reviewed the progress of the super-speciality block's work at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Jaipur. On his instructions, the Finance Department approved ₹191 crore for the super-speciality block.
Previously, the Finance Department had approved ₹65 crore, which has now been increased to ₹191 crore. Additionally, the hospital has already received administrative and financial approval for the renovation.
Dr Anil Samariya, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, stated that a plan had been prepared and submitted to the department for the construction of a super-speciality block in accordance with the budget announcement. As per the instructions of the Assembly Speaker, this plan has now received full approval. For the super-speciality block in the hospital, ₹65 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase, ₹64 crore in the second phase, and ₹62 crore in the third phase.
The state government has issued a sanction of ₹50 crore for the renovation of the hospital under the budget announcement. This amount has been received by the hospital. With this amount, a block for the treatment of all diseases related to the eyes, ears, nose, throat, and face, along with other renovation-related work, will be carried out in the hospital.
On the request of Assembly Speaker Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had announced the establishment of a super-speciality block at Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in the state budget. This is the first time since independence that such a large sum has been sanctioned for the hospital's development. Now, patients from the Ajmer division will not need to travel to Delhi or Jaipur for super-speciality services. Thousands of people will benefit from this.
The super-speciality block will be constructed at the site of the TB hospital. In the first phase, Urology, Nephrology, and Neurology departments will be established. In the next phase, departments including Endocrinology, Oncology, and Plastic Surgery will be set up. This building will be fully air-conditioned. The ground floor will house the reception, OPD, and diagnostic centres. The upper floors will have ICUs, operating theatres, post-operative wards, and other facilities. In case of an emergency, a helipad will also be constructed on the hospital's roof for landing air ambulances for medical assistance.
