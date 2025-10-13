Rajasthan News: Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital to be Upgraded with ₹191 Crore Funding, Including Rooftop Helipad

The super-speciality block will be constructed at the site of the TB hospital. In the first phase, Urology, Nephrology, and Neurology departments will be established. In the next phase, departments including Endocrinology, Oncology, and Plastic Surgery will be set up. This building will be fully air-conditioned. The ground floor will house the reception, OPD, and diagnostic centres. The upper floors will have ICUs, operating theatres, post-operative wards, and other facilities. In case of an emergency, a helipad will also be constructed on the hospital's roof for landing air ambulances for medical assistance.