Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9 road projects worth ₹5,235 crore, elevated roads for Jaipur and Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer. Photo: Patrika.
Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Ajmer, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for nine road projects worth ₹5,235 crore in Rajasthan.
These projects include the Bandikui-Jaipur four-lane Greenfield Expressway and the Delhi-Vadodara Express Controlled Greenfield Expressway. Additionally, Jaipur and Jodhpur cities were gifted elevated roads.
The road projects are expected to strengthen connectivity in Rajasthan and provide a new impetus to industrial, commercial, and tourism activities. Furthermore, the construction of elevated roads in Jaipur and Jodhpur will alleviate traffic congestion in urban areas and make commuting easier.
Addressing a gathering at the Kayad Vishramsthali, PM Modi said that the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan recently completed two years. "I am satisfied that today, Rajasthan is moving towards a new path of development. The promises of development with which the BJP government came into office are being fulfilled rapidly. Today is a day to accelerate this development campaign. Development schemes worth ₹17,000 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid in Rajasthan today. All these projects will enhance the convenience of the people of Rajasthan."
He stated that the BJP's double-engine government is taking forward both the heritage and development of Rajasthan together. "We all know that good roads do not just make commuting easier; they transform the entire region. When good roads reach every village, farmers can sell their produce at fair prices, and traders can easily sell their goods outside."
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a four-lane elevated road from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chowk in Jodhpur city, to be built at a cost of ₹1,243 crore, and an elevated road in Sanganer, Jaipur, to be constructed at a cost of ₹287 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for road development works in the Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts. Roads will be built in these two districts at a cost of ₹434 crore.
1. Construction of a 2-lane road with paved shoulders from Shahpura to Thanagazi on National Highway-248A. Cost: ₹103 crore.
2. Construction of an eight-lane carriageway from the NH-76 junction to the NH-12 junction near Ummedpura village. Cost: ₹1,114 crore.
3. Construction of the road from Devgarh (near Dhandhaniya) to the Rajasthan/Gujarat border (Phase-1). Cost: ₹546 crore.
4. Construction of a four-lane expressway from Bandikui (Delhi-Vadodara Expressway) to Jaipur. Cost: ₹1,208 crore.
5. Widening and strengthening of the Jaisalmer Sam Dhanaana Road. Cost: ₹110 crore.
6. Upgradation to a two-lane road with paved shoulders on the Ajmer-Nagaur section of National Highway-89 (New National Highway 58). Cost: ₹190 crore.
