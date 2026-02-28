Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9 road projects worth ₹5,235 crore, elevated roads for Jaipur and Jodhpur

Addressing a gathering at the Kayad Vishramsthali, PM Modi said that the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan recently completed two years. "I am satisfied that today, Rajasthan is moving towards a new path of development. The promises of development with which the BJP government came into office are being fulfilled rapidly. Today is a day to accelerate this development campaign. Development schemes worth ₹17,000 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid in Rajasthan today. All these projects will enhance the convenience of the people of Rajasthan."