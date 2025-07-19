19 July 2025,

Saturday

Ajmer

Rajasthan: Three Girls Drown Trying to Save Friend in Ajmer

Rajasthan News: Three girls drowned in a stream in the village of Untda, in the Gagal police station area of Ajmer district. One teenage girl sustained serious injuries.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Three girls drowned in Ajmer
(Patrika File Picture)

Rajasthan News: A tragic accident occurred on Saturday in Untda village, Gagel police station area, Ajmer district, resulting in the deaths of three teenage girls. One girl sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer.

Friends Jump into the Waterbody to Rescue

According to reports, around 11 am on Saturday, four girls—Simran (22), daughter of Firoz; Bilkish Bano (22), daughter of Kamaruddin; Naziya, daughter of Badruddin; and Ayesha—went to a nearby waterbody to graze their goats. While walking on the embankment, Simran slipped and fell into the water. Seeing their friend drowning, Bilkish Bano, Naziya, and Ayesha, one after another, jumped into the water to save her.

3 Dead, Ayesha Critically Injured

During this, Ayesha cried out for help, alerting nearby villagers who rushed to the scene. The villagers immediately pulled all four girls out of the waterbody and took them to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared Simran, Bilkish Bano, and Naziya dead, while Ayesha was critically injured. Treatment for Ayesha has commenced, but her condition remains critical.

Accident Due to Loss of Balance

Upon receiving information about the incident, Gagel police station personnel and CO Ramchandra Chaudhary arrived at the hospital. The police inspected the scene and launched an investigation. The bodies have been kept at the hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by a loss of balance, when one girl fell and the others attempted to rescue her.

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Rajasthan: Three Girls Drown Trying to Save Friend in Ajmer
