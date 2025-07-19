Rajasthan: Three Girls Drown Trying to Save Friend in Ajmer

According to reports, around 11 am on Saturday, four girls—Simran (22), daughter of Firoz; Bilkish Bano (22), daughter of Kamaruddin; Naziya, daughter of Badruddin; and Ayesha—went to a nearby waterbody to graze their goats. While walking on the embankment, Simran slipped and fell into the water. Seeing their friend drowning, Bilkish Bano, Naziya, and Ayesha, one after another, jumped into the water to save her.