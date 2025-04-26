Three Colleges Await ₹300 Crore Boost After Nine-Month Delay

In the 2024-25 budget, the government announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Institute of Technology, similar to the National Institute of Technology, for the engineering colleges in Ajmer, Bikaner, and Bharatpur. These colleges offer courses in Electronics and Communication, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Instruments and Control, IT, and other branches.

Courses to be Offered (UG-PG Level) Artificial Intelligence, Over-the-Top (OTT), Internet of Things-Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Autonet-Smart Engineering, Smart Techniques, Graphics Mechanism-Cloud Computing, Digital Techniques, Computer Mechanism-Artificial Engineering, Electric Vehicles, E-Conservation, and others. Awaiting Notification For nine months, meetings have been ongoing in the Finance and Technical Education Department regarding the formation of the institute. After preparing the rules and regulations, the file has been sent to the Law Department. The director and other academic and administrative positions, along with the budget allocation, need to be finalised. The current government presented its second budget on February 19th, but the notification related to the institute has not yet been issued.

Fact File Over 5,000 students across the three colleges More than 30 undergraduate branches are operational More than 20 postgraduate courses are operational Affiliated with RTU and BTU Increased international recognition for students

Introduction of new courses, research, and projects Potential for new hostels for students Development of high-tech research labs and classrooms State-level computerised data centre MoUs with IITs and NITs Job opportunities in IITs and equivalent institutions

Increased consultancy in technical fields The file for the Act has been sent to the Law Department. Orders will be issued after approval from the Chief Minister, Finance Department, and Technical Education Department.

Dr. H. S. Mewada, Joint Secretary, Technical Education Department