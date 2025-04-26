scriptThree Colleges Await ₹300 Crore Boost After Nine-Month Delay | Latest News | Patrika News
Ajmer

Three Colleges Await ₹300 Crore Boost After Nine-Month Delay

For nine months, meetings have been ongoing regarding the formation of the institute within the Finance and Technical Education Department. After preparing the rules and regulations, they have been sent to the Law Department.

AjmerApr 26, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

The announcement to upgrade three engineering colleges in Rajasthan to the Rajasthan Institute of Technology has been pending for nine months. The file for the Act has been sent to the Law Department for approval. Once the institutes become Institutes, they will receive ₹300 crore, new courses, research opportunities, and other benefits.
In the 2024-25 budget, the government announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Institute of Technology, similar to the National Institute of Technology, for the engineering colleges in Ajmer, Bikaner, and Bharatpur. These colleges offer courses in Electronics and Communication, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Instruments and Control, IT, and other branches.

Courses to be Offered (UG-PG Level)

Artificial Intelligence, Over-the-Top (OTT), Internet of Things-Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Autonet-Smart Engineering, Smart Techniques, Graphics Mechanism-Cloud Computing, Digital Techniques, Computer Mechanism-Artificial Engineering, Electric Vehicles, E-Conservation, and others.

Awaiting Notification

For nine months, meetings have been ongoing in the Finance and Technical Education Department regarding the formation of the institute. After preparing the rules and regulations, the file has been sent to the Law Department. The director and other academic and administrative positions, along with the budget allocation, need to be finalised. The current government presented its second budget on February 19th, but the notification related to the institute has not yet been issued.

Fact File

Over 5,000 students across the three colleges

More than 30 undergraduate branches are operational

More than 20 postgraduate courses are operational

Affiliated with RTU and BTU

Increased international recognition for students
Introduction of new courses, research, and projects

Potential for new hostels for students

Development of high-tech research labs and classrooms

State-level computerised data centre

MoUs with IITs and NITs

Job opportunities in IITs and equivalent institutions
Increased consultancy in technical fields

The file for the Act has been sent to the Law Department. Orders will be issued after approval from the Chief Minister, Finance Department, and Technical Education Department.
Dr. H. S. Mewada, Joint Secretary, Technical Education Department

News / Ajmer / Three Colleges Await ₹300 Crore Boost After Nine-Month Delay

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

in 10 minutes

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

3 hours ago

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

Bollywood

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

2 hours ago

Latest Ajmer

Four Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City

News

Four Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City

2 days ago

Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

News

Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

3 weeks ago

RPSC to Hold 158 Recruitment Exams from April to December

News

RPSC to Hold 158 Recruitment Exams from April to December

4 weeks ago

Indian Railways Diverts Eight Rajasthan Trains Due to Surat Station Blockage

News

Indian Railways Diverts Eight Rajasthan Trains Due to Surat Station Blockage

4 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.