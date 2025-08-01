1 August 2025,

Friday

Alwar

20 Alwar Healthcare Centres, Including CMHO Office, Operate in Dilapidated Buildings

In Alwar district, 20 medical centres are operating from dilapidated buildings. The CMHO office building is also in a state of disrepair.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Dilapidated building (Photo: Patrika)

Twenty medical centres in Alwar district are operating in dilapidated buildings. The CMHO office building is also in a dilapidated condition. For almost a year, the CMHO office has been temporarily operating from the new building of the Deputy CMHO and RCHO offices.

In the district, 2 PHCs, 3 CHCs, and 15 sub-health centres (sub-centres) are operating in dilapidated buildings. The condition of the Bahutkalan and Chandoli PHCs and the Umarain, Govindgarh, and Lakshmangarh CHC buildings is poor. In addition, the buildings of Kherli Saiyyad, Gothda, Ratangarh, Kheri, Nangli Banjarika, Khoh, Bagad-Tiraha, Rampura, Parveni, Uker, Bhuda, Ghatla, Jarkheda, Desula, and Bhajit sub-centres are also in dilapidated condition. An accident could occur at any time.

Danger also at the District Hospital

The GNMTC and ANMTC buildings operating in the district hospital complex are also in a dilapidated state. The plaster is falling from the rooms, and the balconies are in a precarious condition. About a year ago, plaster fell from the gallery of the children's hospital. This has not yet been rectified, and repairs have been carried out in the ward. The balconies of the hospital are also in a precarious condition, which could cause another accident at any time.

Last year, several people, including a woman, were injured when plaster fell in the children's hospital. Although repair work is currently underway at the district hospital, the quality of work is not being monitored by the concerned department. The slope of the balconies built in the hospital is also incorrect. Due to this, instead of the roof water falling down, it is seeping into the walls.

Buildings of 107 medical institutions are considered repairable

There are 107 medical institutions in the district that the department itself has deemed repairable. These medical institutions are a cause for concern for staff and patients during the rainy season. In some places, there is seepage due to water leakage from the roof, while in others, the plaster is falling. According to the health department's report, 27 medical institutions in Kherli block, 8 in Malakheda, 17 in Thanagazi, 27 in Ramgarh, 8 in Raini, 11 in Umarain, and 4 each in Govindgarh and Lakshmangarh blocks are repairable. The condition of the sub-health centres is worse. Alwar city's Pahadganj UPHC is also included in this.

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 03:23 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Alwar / 20 Alwar Healthcare Centres, Including CMHO Office, Operate in Dilapidated Buildings
