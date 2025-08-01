20 Alwar Healthcare Centres, Including CMHO Office, Operate in Dilapidated Buildings

There are 107 medical institutions in the district that the department itself has deemed repairable. These medical institutions are a cause for concern for staff and patients during the rainy season. In some places, there is seepage due to water leakage from the roof, while in others, the plaster is falling. According to the health department's report, 27 medical institutions in Kherli block, 8 in Malakheda, 17 in Thanagazi, 27 in Ramgarh, 8 in Raini, 11 in Umarain, and 4 each in Govindgarh and Lakshmangarh blocks are repairable. The condition of the sub-health centres is worse. Alwar city's Pahadganj UPHC is also included in this.