Ajmer-Amritsar Train Cancelled for 26 Trips

In anticipation of the upcoming foggy season, the Indian Railways has decided to suspend several train services. Considering the impact of dense fog on train punctuality and safety, North Western Railway has announced the cancellation of two important train services between December 2025 and February 2026.
Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, explained that fog significantly affects train operations in affected areas. This decision was taken keeping passenger safety and smooth railway operations in mind.
Train number 19611, the Ajmer-Amritsar bi-weekly (Thursday and Saturday) service, will be cancelled for a total of 26 trips between 4 December 2025 and 28 February 2026. According to the railway, train number 19611 Ajmer-Amritsar bi-weekly (Thurs, Sat) service will be cancelled on 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 December and 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 January, and 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28 February (26 trips).
Train number 19614, the Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly (Friday and Sunday) service, will be cancelled for a total of 26 trips between 5 December 2025 and 1 March 2026. Similarly, train number 19614 Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly (Fri & Sun) service will be cancelled on 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 December and 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 January and 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 February and 1 March (26 trips).
The railway has appealed to passengers to check the list of cancelled trains and dates before planning their journeys. This will help avoid inconvenience. Passengers are also advised to book alternative train tickets well in advance.