Alwar District Farmers Receive ₹475 Crore in Payments

The administration has disbursed compensation to 12,000 farmers in the district for the Paniyala highway, being constructed to connect the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Jaipur national highways.
Approximately ₹475 crore has been distributed, with the remaining ₹25 crore to be distributed this month. Additionally, the administration will deposit compensation for structures through court references.
It is noteworthy that an 83-kilometre highway is being constructed from Paniyala to Sheetal to connect the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Jaipur highways.
The administration acquired land for this project in 2023. Due to various shortcomings, the compensation was not disbursed on time. After rectifying technical flaws, the administration accelerated the process six months ago and sent compensation to farmers from 55 villages in Alwar district.