Alwar: Four Family Members Killed, Road Blocked in Rajasthan

The deceased have been identified as Babulal son of Badrilal (40), Monu son of Jagannath (5), Ashok son of Shrawan (22), and Narsi son of Naina Ram (25), all residents of Mejoad village. They are reported to be from the same family. Monu's older brother resides in the hostel of a school in Jamwaramgarh. They were on their way to meet Monu's brother when the accident occurred. The motorbike was severely damaged in the collision.