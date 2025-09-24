Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Alwar

Alwar: Four Family Members Killed, Road Blocked in Rajasthan

Alwar Road Accident: Four members of the same family died tragically in a horrific road accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Alwar-road-accident-2-1
Villagers block road, cause traffic jam. Photo: Patrika

Alwar: Four members of the same family, including a five-year-old child, tragically died in a horrific road accident in Alwar district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning. The incident sparked public anger, leading to a blockade of the Alwar-Jaipur road. A large police contingent has been deployed to manage the tense situation, and efforts are underway to pacify the villagers.

The accident occurred around 9 am on Wednesday near Jhiri Stand on the Dausa Road in the Thanagazi area. Four residents of Mejoad village, Thanagazi, were travelling on a motorbike from Jhiri towards Pratapgarh when a speeding dumper, coming from the opposite direction, collided with them. Three individuals died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Dumper Driver Apprehended

Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the scene. However, villagers stopped the dumper near Piplai Stand, deflating its tyres. Enraged villagers apprehended and beat the driver before the police arrived and rescued him from the mob.



Villagers Block Alwar-Jaipur Road

Angered by the death of four members of the same family, villagers blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road in the Thanagazi area. Some altercations occurred between protesters and passersby during the blockade.



In response to the escalating situation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Singh, Pratapgarh Tehsildar Dattaram Gurjar, and Thanagazi Tehsildar Mohit Pancholi, along with police reinforcements, arrived at the scene. While efforts to persuade the villagers are ongoing, they remain adamant about their demand to stop the operation of illegally overloaded dumpers.



Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Babulal son of Badrilal (40), Monu son of Jagannath (5), Ashok son of Shrawan (22), and Narsi son of Naina Ram (25), all residents of Mejoad village. They are reported to be from the same family. Monu's older brother resides in the hostel of a school in Jamwaramgarh. They were on their way to meet Monu's brother when the accident occurred. The motorbike was severely damaged in the collision.

Updated on:

24 Sept 2025 03:56 pm

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 03:48 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Alwar: Four Family Members Killed, Road Blocked in Rajasthan
