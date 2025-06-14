scriptAlwar Ranks 12th in First District-Based Education Ranking | Latest News | Patrika News
Alwar Ranks 12th in First District-Based Education Ranking

The Education Department has included new districts in its ranking system. For the first time, the rankings have been released based on 41 districts. However, the new districts appear to lag behind this time. Sawai Madhopur secured first place in the state, while Alwar district received 12th place. The score for 8 new districts in the state was zero.

AlwarJun 14, 2025 / 07:48 pm

Alwar: The education department has included the newly formed districts in its rankings for the first time, resulting in a ranking of 41 districts.

However, the new districts are lagging behind. Sawai Madhopur secured the first position in the state, while Alwar district is ranked 12th. Eight new districts scored zero. Salumber district is ranked 41st, Falaudi 40th, Kotputli- Behror 39th, Khairthal-Tijara 38th, Deedwana-Kuchaman 37th, Deeig 36th, Bayawar 35th, and Balotra 34th. These districts are not operating schools and offices according to the parameters. These districts face a shortage of DEOs, CDEOs, CBEOs, and staff, along with a lack of resources.
Ranking based on these parameters:

New parameters were introduced for school rankings this year. These include the number of students selected for Inspire Awards, STSE, NTSE, Indira Exhibition, Gargi, Science Exhibition, Cultural and Arts Festival, and NMMS in the previous session; student attendance based on total enrollment in the last month; students accessing library books in the current month; percentage of schools receiving 4 or 5-star ratings in board exams; percentage increase in total enrollment; number of schools with ICT labs and smart classrooms; and the presence and condition of playgrounds in schools. A total of 12 points were included, with a total score of 105. The ranking is based on the parameters of government school star rankings and overall educational rankings at the district, block, and school levels.
Improvement in Alwar’s ranking:

Alwar benefited from the separate rankings of Khairthal-Tijara (खैरथल-तिजारा) and Kotputli-Behror districts. This time, the district secured 12th place, compared to 26th place previously when these two districts were included in Alwar’s ranking. The lack of educational resources in these districts previously pulled down Alwar’s ranking.
Top 5 Districts:

1st: Sawai Madhopur
2nd: Sikar
3rd: Churu
4th: Kota
5th: Hanumangarh

