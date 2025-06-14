Alwar Ranks 12th in First District-Based Education Ranking

Ranking based on these parameters: New parameters were introduced for school rankings this year. These include the number of students selected for Inspire Awards, STSE, NTSE, Indira Exhibition, Gargi, Science Exhibition, Cultural and Arts Festival, and NMMS in the previous session; student attendance based on total enrollment in the last month; students accessing library books in the current month; percentage of schools receiving 4 or 5-star ratings in board exams; percentage increase in total enrollment; number of schools with ICT labs and smart classrooms; and the presence and condition of playgrounds in schools. A total of 12 points were included, with a total score of 105. The ranking is based on the parameters of government school star rankings and overall educational rankings at the district, block, and school levels.

Improvement in Alwar’s ranking: Alwar benefited from the separate rankings of Khairthal-Tijara (खैरथल-तिजारा) and Kotputli-Behror districts. This time, the district secured 12th place, compared to 26th place previously when these two districts were included in Alwar’s ranking. The lack of educational resources in these districts previously pulled down Alwar’s ranking.

Top 5 Districts: 1st: Sawai Madhopur

2nd: Sikar

3rd: Churu

4th: Kota

5th: Hanumangarh