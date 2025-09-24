Alwar Vande Bharat Express: Fare and Schedule Details

Alwar residents are set to get another Vande Bharat train on 27 September. The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week (excluding Tuesdays). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the train from Banswara on 25 September. While travelling from Jodhpur to Delhi, it will arrive in Alwar at 11:48 AM. Similarly, while travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur, it will halt in Alwar at 5:13 PM.