Alwar

Alwar Vande Bharat Express: Fare and Schedule Details

Alwar residents are set to get another Vande Bharat train on 27 September. The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will be the latest addition to the city's rail network.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Alwar residents are set to get another Vande Bharat train on 27 September. The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week (excluding Tuesdays). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the train from Banswara on 25 September. While travelling from Jodhpur to Delhi, it will arrive in Alwar at 11:48 AM. Similarly, while travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur, it will halt in Alwar at 5:13 PM.

Alwar already operates one Vande Bharat train, launched in April 2023. According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 26481 (Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt) will depart from Jodhpur at 5:25 AM from 27 September, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will arrive in Jaipur at 9:25 AM and after departing at 9:30 AM, will reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM.

Similarly, train number 26482 (Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur) will depart from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 PM and reach Jaipur at 7:00 PM and Jodhpur at 11:20 PM. The train will halt at Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurgaon. The train will have 7 AC chair car coaches and one executive AC chair car coach.

Reduced Travel Time for Passengers

This state-of-the-art train will reduce travel time to Jodhpur. It will take approximately 6.05 hours to reach Jodhpur, which is almost three hours less than the 9.11 hours taken by the Ranikhet Express. Similarly, it is about an hour and fifteen minutes faster than the Mandore Express, which takes 7.20 hours.

Estimated Fares

The fare from Alwar to Jaipur will be ₹750 for chair car and ₹1270 for executive class. Similarly, the fare from Alwar to Delhi will be ₹525 for chair car and ₹1010 for executive class. The train has a total of 8 coaches; 7 AC chair car coaches and 1 executive AC chair car coach, offering approximately 608 seats.

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Alwar Vande Bharat Express: Fare and Schedule Details
