Cyber extortionist arrested in Vaishali Nagar

Vaishali Nagar police station has arrested an accused in a sextortion case under the Cyber Sangram campaign. Police have seized 2 Android mobiles, ₹34,100, and a motorcycle from the accused.
SP Sudhir Chaudhary said that the police received information that a suspicious person was standing on the road leading to Ambedkar Nagar near the Vaishali Nagar drain. When the police team reached the spot, he tried to escape by starting his bike.
During this time, the police caught him and questioned him. He identified himself as Mustaq Khan (20), son of Usman, resident of Nangla Kulwana, currently residing in Kanwari, Kama Police Station, Dhaulpur district. When police checked his mobile, they found recordings of online sextortion and obscene video calls on WhatsApp.
Thana in-charge Gurudatt Saini said that the accused used to make WhatsApp calls to people, record their obscene videos, blackmail them, and cheat them. During interrogation, it has come to light that the accused has cheated around 15-20 people of approximately ₹15 lakh so far.