Devar Alleges Murder in Case of Wife's Illicit Affair

The Kotwali police reported that Mamraj, son of Shankar Singh, a resident of Mavanda Neemkathana, Sikar, lived with his family in a flat in Upvan Housing Society. He committed suicide by hanging himself in his flat on Monday night. His brother, Rakesh Singh, filed a police report stating that his brother had returned to the society on June 15th after a month’s stay with his sister. This was because his wife, Mamta, had previously had him beaten up multiple times by her lovers. He feared for his life and therefore stayed with his sister, Kamlesh, for a month before returning to the society on June 15th.

Rakesh Singh alleges that Mamraj’s wife, Mamta, along with her lover, murdered him. He claims that on June 15th, Mamta had him beaten up by unknown individuals. Furthermore, he states that a month prior, his sister-in-law had gone out with Dr. Raj Singh, a resident of the same society, and that she has several illicit relationships.

Therefore, he accuses his sister-in-law, Mamta, her lover Dr. Raj Singh, and other unidentified individuals of conspiring to murder Mamraj. The Kotwali police have registered a case, conducted a post-mortem examination, and handed over the body to the family. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.