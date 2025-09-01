Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several Rajasthan Districts as Monsoon Intensifies

Heavy rainfall continued in eastern Rajasthan on the first day of September, thanks to the monsoon. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a new alert for the next two hours. According to the department, one or two spells of heavy rain may occur in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur districts and surrounding areas. An orange alert has been issued here.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Jaipur city, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Tonk, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh districts and surrounding areas. A yellow alert has been issued for all these districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of normal or above normal rainfall in most parts of Rajasthan in September.
Meanwhile, torrential rain lashed several areas of Alwar district, including the city, on Sunday. From 8 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Sunday, 90 mm of rain fell in Alwar city. Similarly, 93 mm in Thanagazi, 69 mm in Kathumar and 61 mm in Ramgarh. A warning of heavy rain has also been issued for the district on Monday. In view of this, District Collector Arti Shukla has declared a holiday on Monday for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12.
Meanwhile, a youth from Govindgarh police station area died after drowning in a pond at Seval temple in Sikri area of Deeig district. On Sunday, 4-5 youths from Semli Dilawar village in Govindgarh went to Seval temple in Sikri area to offer prayers. All the youths went down to bathe in a pond near the temple. Then a youth, Sikander (30), son of Padam Singh Rajput, slipped. He fell into the water and drowned.