Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several Rajasthan Districts as Monsoon Intensifies

Meanwhile, torrential rain lashed several areas of Alwar district, including the city, on Sunday. From 8 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Sunday, 90 mm of rain fell in Alwar city. Similarly, 93 mm in Thanagazi, 69 mm in Kathumar and 61 mm in Ramgarh. A warning of heavy rain has also been issued for the district on Monday. In view of this, District Collector Arti Shukla has declared a holiday on Monday for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12.