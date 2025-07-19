Post Office Transactions Suspended on 21 July: Nationwide Digital Upgrade

Post offices across the country are set to become smarter and more digital. The Department of Posts will implement the new IT 2.0 application, developed under the Next Generation Advanced Postal Technology, in all post offices in Alwar on 22 July 2025. To enable a seamless and secure transition to this advanced digital platform, a planned downtime has been scheduled for 21 July 2025.
No public transactions will be conducted in post offices on 21 July 2025. The Alwar District Senior Superintendent explained that this temporary suspension of services is necessary to facilitate data migration, system verification, and configuration processes, ensuring the new system is implemented smoothly and efficiently.
They stated that the Advanced Postal Technology application is designed to provide a better user experience, faster service delivery, and a more user-friendly interface, reflecting our unwavering commitment to providing smart, efficient, and future-ready operations. Customers are therefore urged to complete any necessary postal work before 21 July to avoid any inconvenience. The new application will enable better, faster, and more transparent services for consumers.
A postal department official stated that with the help of the IT Application 2.0, the functioning of post offices will become completely digital, increasing the speed and accuracy of transactions. This system will come with a user-friendly interface. People of all ages will be able to use it easily.