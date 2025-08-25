Private Hospitals Halt RGHS Services in Alwar District

Private hospitals in Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, and Behror will stop providing services under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) from Monday, citing persistent delays and deductions in payments. Approximately 35 hospitals have decided to discontinue the scheme's services.
Dr. Vijaypal Yadav, President of the IMA Alwar, explained that this decision was taken collectively by all private hospital operators. The service will remain suspended until the government addresses the issues of timely payments and deductions under RGHS. Yadav further stated that a similar suspension was implemented for three days previously, following which the government assured full payment; however, this assurance remains unfulfilled.
Around 2,000 patients daily avail services at private hospitals through this scheme. The suspension will cause significant inconvenience, particularly affecting pensioners who constitute the majority of patients utilising the scheme under RGHS. Contributions are deducted monthly from employees' salaries for the RGHS, yet the non-payment to hospitals has created this problem.