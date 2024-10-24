Elections are already decided in America, 2.1 crore votes have been cast, including Obama’s

Over 2.1 crore votes have been cast According to information, around 2.1 crore votes have already been cast in the upcoming American election. This includes the vote of former American President Barack Obama. Most people have cast their votes through mail. According to the data from the University of Florida’s election laboratory, around 78 lakh votes have been cast through in-person voting at polling stations, while the remaining 1.33 crore votes have been cast through mail.

America’s unique feature In America, there is a unique provision for early voters, where voters can either cast their votes through mail-in ballots, similar to India’s postal ballots, or they can vote in person at designated polling stations, which open several weeks before the national election day in many states.