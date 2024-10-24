scriptElections are already decided in America, 2.1 crore votes have been cast, including Obama’s | Latest News | Patrika News
America

Elections are already decided in America, 2.1 crore votes have been cast, including Obama’s

US Presidential Election 2024: In America, elections are to be held on November 5, but before that, around 2.1 crore votes have already been cast.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 12:25 pm

Patrika Desk

US Presidential Election 2024

US Presidential Election 2024

The United States of America is set to hold its presidential election on November 5, and with only two weeks left, the election campaign is in full swing. Republican Party’s candidate, former President Donald Trump, and Democratic Party’s candidate, current President Joe Biden’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, are leaving no stone unturned to win the election. Although there is still time for the election, a significant number of votes have already been cast.

Over 2.1 crore votes have been cast

According to information, around 2.1 crore votes have already been cast in the upcoming American election. This includes the vote of former American President Barack Obama. Most people have cast their votes through mail. According to the data from the University of Florida’s election laboratory, around 78 lakh votes have been cast through in-person voting at polling stations, while the remaining 1.33 crore votes have been cast through mail.

America’s unique feature

In America, there is a unique provision for early voters, where voters can either cast their votes through mail-in ballots, similar to India’s postal ballots, or they can vote in person at designated polling stations, which open several weeks before the national election day in many states.

News / world / America / Elections are already decided in America, 2.1 crore votes have been cast, including Obama’s

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CJI Chandrachud will not be able to give a verdict in marital rape cases

National News

CJI Chandrachud will not be able to give a verdict in marital rape cases

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

in 57 minutes

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

National News

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

in 3 hours

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat first, India makes three big changes

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat first, India makes three big changes

in 3 hours

Latest America

Elon Musk Made an Announcement, 5 Unmanned Starships to be Sent to Mars in Two Years

America

Elon Musk Made an Announcement, 5 Unmanned Starships to be Sent to Mars in Two Years

1 month ago

Trending world News

इज़रायल की लेबनान में भीषण हमले की तैयारी, हिज़बुल्लाह की तबाही लक्ष्य

विदेश

इज़रायल की लेबनान में भीषण हमले की तैयारी, हिज़बुल्लाह की तबाही लक्ष्य

in 5 hours

मिड इंडियन रिज पर आए बैक-टू-बैक भूकंप, नहीं हुआ नुकसान

विदेश

मिड इंडियन रिज पर आए बैक-टू-बैक भूकंप, नहीं हुआ नुकसान

in 5 hours

Donald Trump ने उत्तरी कैरोलिना में तूफान के नुकसान का दौरा करते हुए FEMA के बारे में और भी गलत दावे किए

न्यूज़

Donald Trump ने उत्तरी कैरोलिना में तूफान के नुकसान का दौरा करते हुए FEMA के बारे में और भी गलत दावे किए

in 5 hours

German Chancellor के भारत से पनडुब्बी का ऑर्डर लेने और नौकरियां देने का क्या है मतलब, जानिए

विदेश

German Chancellor के भारत से पनडुब्बी का ऑर्डर लेने और नौकरियां देने का क्या है मतलब, जानिए

in 5 hours

चुनाव से पहले ही अमेरिका में पड़ चुके हैं 2.1 करोड़ वोट, ओबामा भी शामिल

विदेश

चुनाव से पहले ही अमेरिका में पड़ चुके हैं 2.1 करोड़ वोट, ओबामा भी शामिल

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.