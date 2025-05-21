Goyal Concludes US Visit, Holds Talks on India-US Trade Agreement

Goyal Meets US Commerce Secretary During his US visit, Goyal met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday. Their discussions focused on expediting the first phase of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Good discussions with Secretary @HowardLutnick towards expediting the first tranche of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. pic.twitter.com/8JjklXyEjl — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2025 Both Countries Exploring Possibilities These meetings between India and the US are taking place as both countries explore the possibility of an interim agreement to ensure 'early mutual benefits' before finalising the first phase of a trade agreement by the end of this year. Both countries are currently attempting to make rapid progress by utilising the 90-day tariff suspension period offered by the US. The US has suspended the 26% reciprocal tariff imposed on India until 9 July. However, the original 10% base tariff remains in effect.