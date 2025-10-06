Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in Pittsburgh, USA, accused arrested

Rakesh Ehagaban, a 51-year-old motel owner of Indian origin, was shot dead in Robinson Township, Pittsburgh, USA. Rakesh used to run a motel. The accused, 37-year-old Stanley Eugene, shot Rakesh at very close range in the head. The entire incident was captured on the motel's CCTV camera. Stanley had been staying at the motel with a woman and a child for the past two weeks. He had an argument with a woman over the motel parking. When Rakesh tried to calm him down and asked, "Is everything okay, friend?", Stanley immediately opened fire. Rakesh died on the spot.