Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in Pittsburgh, USA, accused arrested

Rakesh Ehagaban, a 51-year-old motel owner of Indian origin, was shot dead in Robinson Township, Pittsburgh, USA. Rakesh used to run a motel. The accused, 37-year-old Stanley Eugene, shot Rakesh at very close range in the head. The entire incident was captured on the motel's CCTV camera. Stanley had been staying at the motel with a woman and a child for the past two weeks. He had an argument with a woman over the motel parking. When Rakesh tried to calm him down and asked, "Is everything okay, friend?", Stanley immediately opened fire. Rakesh died on the spot.
According to the police, Stanley had also shot his female companion before shooting Rakesh. This woman was in a black car with a child. She was shot in the neck and is in serious condition. Police attempted to apprehend Stanley, but he also fired at the police, injuring an officer. Subsequently, the police arrested Stanley. The injured woman was rescued from Dick Knoell Tire & Auto Service Center and admitted to the hospital.
This shocking incident in Pittsburgh has shaken the Indian community. The murder of Rakesh Ehagaban is not only a personal tragedy but also highlights the increasing violence and security concerns in America. The local community and Indian diaspora have expressed deep sorrow over this incident.
This incident is another link in the chain of recent attacks on people of Indian origin in America. On October 4, Hyderabad student Chandrasekhar Pol was shot dead in Texas. He used to work part-time at a gas station. Similarly, in September, Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli was brutally murdered in Texas. These incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of the Indian community in America.
People of Indian origin play a significant role in running small businesses in America, such as motels and gas stations. However, such incidents reflect the challenges faced by immigrants. Minor disputes with customers are common in businesses like motels, but their escalation into violence is concerning. The Indian community is now demanding better security and awareness from local authorities. (IANS.)
