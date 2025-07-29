New York City Corporate Office Shooting Leaves Five Dead

A gunman opened fire inside a corporate office building at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The assailant entered the building armed and opened fire.
Five people died in the shooting. The deceased include one police officer and the attacker, who died by suicide.
Authorities said the gunman first shot an off-duty NYPD officer who was working security at the building. He then shot three others, including a woman on the 33rd floor where Rudin Management’s office is located, before dying by suicide.
Several others sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Two individuals, including a police officer, are reported to be in critical condition.
Police have launched an investigation. The attacker has been identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old resident of Las Vegas. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.