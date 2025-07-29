29 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

America

New York City Corporate Office Shooting Leaves Five Dead

New York Shootout: Another shooting incident occurred in New York City, USA, on Monday evening, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

Shootout in New York
Shootout in New York (Photo - @Nem_Famous on social media)

A gunman opened fire inside a corporate office building at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The assailant entered the building armed and opened fire.

Five Fatalities

Five people died in the shooting. The deceased include one police officer and the attacker, who died by suicide.

Authorities said the gunman first shot an off-duty NYPD officer who was working security at the building. He then shot three others, including a woman on the 33rd floor where Rudin Management’s office is located, before dying by suicide.

Multiple Injuries

Several others sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Two individuals, including a police officer, are reported to be in critical condition.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation. The attacker has been identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old resident of Las Vegas. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Gun Violence

world news

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 12:41 pm

English News / World / America / New York City Corporate Office Shooting Leaves Five Dead
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.