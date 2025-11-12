Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

America

Trump Defends H1-B Visa, Cites Need for Skilled Foreign Workers in America

US President Donald Trump recently made a significant statement in an interview defending the H1-B visa. What did Trump say? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Donald Trump defends H1-B visa

United States of America President Donald Trump has significantly tightened the rules for H1-B visas in recent times. This has also impacted many Indians. Many of Trump's supporters strongly oppose this visa, believing it takes jobs away from Americans. However, Trump has now made a statement during an interview that suggests his stance on the H1-B visa may have changed.

Trump Defends H1-B Visa

The US President recently gave an interview to a news channel. During this interview, the TV host asked Trump if he would reduce the H1-B visa program in America. In response, Trump stated that he would not do so because America needs this program.

"America Lacks Talented People, Country Needs Foreign Workers"

Speaking about the necessity of the H1-B visa in America, Trump said, "America lacks talented workers. In such a situation, the country needs foreign workers who have to be brought in from other countries." When the TV host argued that America already has enough talented people, Trump dismissed this argument.

What Caused the Sudden Change in Trump's Stance?

It is natural to question how Trump's stance on the H1-B visa has suddenly changed. Trump is also aware that in this era of competition, India, China, and other countries are rapidly advancing. In such a scenario, America needs talented people from these countries to maintain its dominance. Without foreign workers, not only the American economy but also several crucial sectors could be severely affected.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Updated on:

12 Nov 2025 03:38 pm

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 03:28 pm

English News / World / America / Trump Defends H1-B Visa, Cites Need for Skilled Foreign Workers in America

Big News

View All

America

World

Trending

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History, Becomes First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Elected from Virginia

Ghazala Hashmi
World

Tragic Kentucky Plane Crash: Cargo Aircraft Erupts in Mid-Air Fire, Leaving Seven Dead and Several Injured

World

US Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights, Over 3.2 Million Passengers Affected

Flights cancelled/delayed in USA
World

Pentagon Receives $130 Million Donation Amidst Government Shutdown, Aiding Military Salaries

US Military
World

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in Pittsburgh, USA, accused arrested

Pittsburgh Indian murder
America
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.