Trump Defends H1-B Visa, Cites Need for Skilled Foreign Workers in America

United States of America President Donald Trump has significantly tightened the rules for H1-B visas in recent times. This has also impacted many Indians. Many of Trump's supporters strongly oppose this visa, believing it takes jobs away from Americans. However, Trump has now made a statement during an interview that suggests his stance on the H1-B visa may have changed.
The US President recently gave an interview to a news channel. During this interview, the TV host asked Trump if he would reduce the H1-B visa program in America. In response, Trump stated that he would not do so because America needs this program.
Speaking about the necessity of the H1-B visa in America, Trump said, "America lacks talented workers. In such a situation, the country needs foreign workers who have to be brought in from other countries." When the TV host argued that America already has enough talented people, Trump dismissed this argument.
It is natural to question how Trump's stance on the H1-B visa has suddenly changed. Trump is also aware that in this era of competition, India, China, and other countries are rapidly advancing. In such a scenario, America needs talented people from these countries to maintain its dominance. Without foreign workers, not only the American economy but also several crucial sectors could be severely affected.
