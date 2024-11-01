Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

Strengthening partnership with India and PM Modi In a social media post, Trump announced that if he wins the election and becomes the President, he will strengthen his partnership with India and his good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past few years, the relationship between India and America has strengthened, and Trump wants to make it even stronger.

Impact on Indian-origin voters Trump’s announcement is likely to have a positive impact on Indian-origin voters living in America, who may now vote in his favour. Trump’s promise to strengthen his partnership with India and PM Modi may attract a large number of Indian-origin voters to his side.

Wishes on Diwali In his social media post, Trump also extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. He expressed hope that the festival of lights will bring victory over evil.