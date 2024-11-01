scriptTrump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election | Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election | Latest News | Patrika News
Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

Trump has made a big announcement related to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What did Trump say? Let’s find out.

Nov 01, 2024

Patrika Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 5 in the United States of America, and with only a few days left, the voting process has already begun in advance. However, the Republican Party’s candidate, former President Donald Trump, and the Democratic Party’s candidate, current Vice President Kamala Harris, are putting in all their efforts to win the election. Both candidates are leaving no stone unturned to win the election. Amidst this, Trump has made a big announcement.
Strengthening partnership with India and PM Modi

In a social media post, Trump announced that if he wins the election and becomes the President, he will strengthen his partnership with India and his good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past few years, the relationship between India and America has strengthened, and Trump wants to make it even stronger.
Impact on Indian-origin voters

Trump’s announcement is likely to have a positive impact on Indian-origin voters living in America, who may now vote in his favour. Trump’s promise to strengthen his partnership with India and PM Modi may attract a large number of Indian-origin voters to his side.
Wishes on Diwali

In his social media post, Trump also extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. He expressed hope that the festival of lights will bring victory over evil.

