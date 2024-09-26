17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

Confirmation of the Order The Anti-Corruption Commission’s prosecutors Miree Ahmed Ali Salam and Mahmud Hossain Jahangir have confirmed the court’s order banning these former ministers and MPs from leaving the country. Prosecutor Miree Salam said that the commission is investigating allegations of irregularities and corruption against former ministers and MPs of the previous government.

Why was the Ban Imposed? Miree Salam said that the Anti-Corruption Commission had received information that these individuals were trying to flee the country secretly. Therefore, the commission filed a petition in court to ban them from leaving the country. After hearing the petition, the court imposed a ban on these individuals from leaving the country.

Which Former Ministers and MPs are Banned? According to the court’s order, Tipu Munshi, Anwar Hossain Manju, Hasanul Haq Inu, Mo. Mohibur Rahman, Anisul Haq, Tajul Islam, Swapan Bhattacharya, Faridul Haq Khan, Hasan Mahmud, Nasrul Hamid, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Mo. Zakir Hossain, Imdadul Haq, Gulam Dastgir Gazi, Jahid Ahsan Rasel, Inamul Haq, Benjir Ahmed, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Shahidul Islam Bakul, AKM Sarwar Jahan, Sheikh Afiluddin, Mehra Afroz, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, and Sheikh Helaluddin are banned from leaving the country.