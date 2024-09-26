script17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country | Latest News | Patrika News
Asia

17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

Banned From Leaving Country: Bangladesh has banned 17 former ministers and 9 former MPs from leaving the country. What is the reason behind this? Let’s find out.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:37 am

Patrika Desk

Bangladesh's former members of parliament

Bangladesh’s former members of parliament

A special court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has banned 17 former ministers and 9 former MPs from leaving the country. The order was issued by Senior Judge Mohammad Jaglul Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Special Court on a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. The commission has accused these former ministers and MPs of irregularities and corruption and has banned them from leaving the country.

Confirmation of the Order

The Anti-Corruption Commission’s prosecutors Miree Ahmed Ali Salam and Mahmud Hossain Jahangir have confirmed the court’s order banning these former ministers and MPs from leaving the country. Prosecutor Miree Salam said that the commission is investigating allegations of irregularities and corruption against former ministers and MPs of the previous government.

Why was the Ban Imposed?

Miree Salam said that the Anti-Corruption Commission had received information that these individuals were trying to flee the country secretly. Therefore, the commission filed a petition in court to ban them from leaving the country. After hearing the petition, the court imposed a ban on these individuals from leaving the country.

Which Former Ministers and MPs are Banned?

According to the court’s order, Tipu Munshi, Anwar Hossain Manju, Hasanul Haq Inu, Mo. Mohibur Rahman, Anisul Haq, Tajul Islam, Swapan Bhattacharya, Faridul Haq Khan, Hasan Mahmud, Nasrul Hamid, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Mo. Zakir Hossain, Imdadul Haq, Gulam Dastgir Gazi, Jahid Ahsan Rasel, Inamul Haq, Benjir Ahmed, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Shahidul Islam Bakul, AKM Sarwar Jahan, Sheikh Afiluddin, Mehra Afroz, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, and Sheikh Helaluddin are banned from leaving the country.

A similar Ban Imposed Earlier

Earlier, on August 29, the court had banned 9 former ministers and 5 former MPs from leaving the country. They include Zahid Malik, Deepu Moni, Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Chandr Majumdar, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Shahjahan Khan, Kamrul Islam, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Kujendralal Tripura, Salim Uddin Talukdar, Mamunur Rashid, Kajimuddin, Nure-Alam Chowdhury, and Ziaur Rahman. Last Sunday, the court banned former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, his wife, daughter, and son from leaving the country.

News / world / Asia / 17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Asia

17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

Asia

17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

2 weeks ago

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

3 weeks ago

Trending world News

राजधानी पहुंचने के बाद गायब हुए मुख्यमंत्री, संसद पर पार्टी नेताओं का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन

विदेश

राजधानी पहुंचने के बाद गायब हुए मुख्यमंत्री, संसद पर पार्टी नेताओं का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन

7 hours ago

नशे में टैक्सी को टक्कर मार कर कार दौड़ा रहीं थीं पूर्व राष्ट्रपति की बेटी, मामला दर्ज 

विदेश

नशे में टैक्सी को टक्कर मार कर कार दौड़ा रहीं थीं पूर्व राष्ट्रपति की बेटी, मामला दर्ज 

8 hours ago

ईरान ने कर दिया न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट! एक साथ भूकंप के झटकों से कांपे ईरान और इजरायल 

विदेश

ईरान ने कर दिया न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट! एक साथ भूकंप के झटकों से कांपे ईरान और इजरायल 

8 hours ago

‘इंडिया आउट’ का नारा देने वाले मुइज्जू के दौरे से क्या मालदीव के साथ सुधरेंगे भारत के रिश्ते ?

विदेश

‘इंडिया आउट’ का नारा देने वाले मुइज्जू के दौरे से क्या मालदीव के साथ सुधरेंगे भारत के रिश्ते ?

6 hours ago

युद्ध के चलते यूरोप से आई आवाज़,कलम की धार तीखी कर तू दुष्यंत का चेला है !

विदेश

युद्ध के चलते यूरोप से आई आवाज़,कलम की धार तीखी कर तू दुष्यंत का चेला है !

10 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.