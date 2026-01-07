Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Earthquakes are on the rise globally, with tremors occurring somewhere every day. Countries like the Philippines frequently experience seismic activity, and today was no exception. On Thursday, December 7, the Philippines was struck by another earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located 16 kilometres East-Southeast of Paluan in the province of Davao Oriental and 27 kilometres East of Santiago. The earthquake occurred at 8:32 AM Indian Standard Time, and its occurrence was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).