7 January 2026,

Wednesday

World

Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Cases of earthquakes around the world are not abating. Today, the earth trembled with an earthquake in the Philippines.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Earthquake

Earthquake in Philippines (Representational Photo)

Earthquakes are on the rise globally, with tremors occurring somewhere every day. Countries like the Philippines frequently experience seismic activity, and today was no exception. On Thursday, December 7, the Philippines was struck by another earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located 16 kilometres East-Southeast of Paluan in the province of Davao Oriental and 27 kilometres East of Santiago. The earthquake occurred at 8:32 AM Indian Standard Time, and its occurrence was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

What was the depth of the earthquake?

According to the United States Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake that struck the Philippines today was 35 kilometres. Consequently, its tremors were felt in the affected region as well as in surrounding areas.

Earthquake causes panic, people flee homes screaming

The earthquake that hit the Philippines today was quite strong. Due to the earthquake, fans, tables, and other items in homes in the affected region and surrounding areas began to shake, causing panic among residents. In response, people screamed and fled their homes to escape the impact of the earthquake.

Aftershocks are anticipated

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has issued an alert stating that aftershocks are also anticipated following this earthquake. As such, damage may occur in the earthquake-affected region and some surrounding areas. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant. The Philippines frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location on the 'Ring of Fire' in the Pacific Ocean, a region known for its tectonic plate boundaries that are prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Updated on:

07 Jan 2026 10:15 am

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 10:14 am

English News / World / Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

