Earth Trembles with Earthquakes, People Flee Homes in Japan After 3 Shocks in 20 Minutes

Earthquakes in Japan (Image: Patrika)
Not even a week has passed since the start of 2026, and the earth has shaken due to earthquakes in Japan. Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Japan, and today was no different. Japan experienced three earthquake tremors today, Tuesday, January 6, in the morning. All three tremors occurred within a span of just 20 minutes. The first earthquake struck 18 kilometres south of Matsue at 6:48 AM Indian Standard Time, with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale. The second earthquake occurred 11 kilometres south-southwest of Yasugicho at 6:58 AM Indian Standard Time, registering a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale. The third earthquake hit 14 kilometres southwest of Yasugichō at 7:07 AM Indian Standard Time, with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale.
The Japan Meteorological Agency and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquakes that occurred today. The depth of the first earthquake was 10 kilometres, the second was 3.4 kilometres, and the third was 23.1 kilometres.
The earthquake tremors were felt by people in the affected areas as well as some surrounding regions. Fearing for their safety, people were forced to flee their homes.
No significant damage was reported due to the earthquakes in Japan today, and no tsunami warning was issued. There have been no reports of casualties resulting from these earthquakes.
