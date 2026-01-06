Earth Trembles with Earthquakes, People Flee Homes in Japan After 3 Shocks in 20 Minutes

Not even a week has passed since the start of 2026, and the earth has shaken due to earthquakes in Japan. Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Japan, and today was no different. Japan experienced three earthquake tremors today, Tuesday, January 6, in the morning. All three tremors occurred within a span of just 20 minutes. The first earthquake struck 18 kilometres south of Matsue at 6:48 AM Indian Standard Time, with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale. The second earthquake occurred 11 kilometres south-southwest of Yasugicho at 6:58 AM Indian Standard Time, registering a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale. The third earthquake hit 14 kilometres southwest of Yasugichō at 7:07 AM Indian Standard Time, with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale.