Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

Arrest Warrant Issued A Bangladesh court has issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina today, Thursday, October 17. The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, has provided information about the arrest warrant.

Court Order to Appear on This Day The Bangladesh court has not only issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina but has also given another order. According to this order, Sheikh Hasina has to appear in court on November 18.

Long-standing Demand Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has been demanding for a long time that the Indian government hand over Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. However, Sheikh Hasina is currently safe in India under the Indian government’s security.