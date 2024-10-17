Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

scriptBangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina | Latest News | Patrika News
An arrest warrant has been issued against Bangladesh’s former PM Sheikh Hasina.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 03:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from her post on August 5 and left Bangladesh for India with her sister Sheikh Rehana, has been issued an arrest warrant by a Bangladesh court. Sheikh Hasina had been given an ultimatum of 45 minutes to leave the country by the Bangladesh army, and she immediately resigned and left the country. Initially, she had planned to go to London, but due to the British government not giving her a green signal, she stayed in India with her sister. However, Sheikh Hasina’s troubles have now increased.
Arrest Warrant Issued

A Bangladesh court has issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina today, Thursday, October 17. The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, has provided information about the arrest warrant.
Court Order to Appear on This Day

The Bangladesh court has not only issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina but has also given another order. According to this order, Sheikh Hasina has to appear in court on November 18.
Long-standing Demand

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has been demanding for a long time that the Indian government hand over Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. However, Sheikh Hasina is currently safe in India under the Indian government’s security.

