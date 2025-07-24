China's Tourists to be Granted Indian Entry After Five Years: Tourist Visa Service Resumes

The strained relationship between India and China is no secret. However, both countries are now attempting to improve bilateral ties. Following talks on the border dispute, tensions at the LAC have eased. India has now taken another significant step towards improving relations. A service suspended for the past five years has been reinstated by the government.
The Indian government has decided to resume tourist visas for Chinese citizens after a five-year hiatus. This process commenced on July 24, 2025. The Indian Embassy in Beijing announced that Chinese citizens can now obtain tourist visas by completing an online application, scheduling an appointment, and submitting their passports and other necessary documents to Indian visa application centres in Beijing, Shanghai, or Guangzhou.
Tensions between India and China escalated significantly in 2020 following the Galwan Valley clash, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst rising tensions with China, the Indian government suspended tourist visa services for Chinese citizens.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed this move by India. The decision to lift the ban on tourist visas and resume the service has been described as a positive step towards improving India-China relations.