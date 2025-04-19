scriptHigh-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price | Latest News | Patrika News
Asia

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

Dessert Made Of Elephant Dung: Have you heard about the dessert made from elephant dung? A restaurant has introduced such a dessert, and that too at a very high price. What is the whole story? Let’s find out.

Apr 19, 2025 / 10:47 am

Patrika Desk

The world is full of bizarre culinary creations. Many are so unusual they’ll leave you astonished, and often presented with great flair. A high-profile restaurant in China recently showcased such a dessert, unlike anything seen before. The question naturally arises: what could this strange, unprecedented dessert be? The answer: a dessert made from elephant dung (Elephant Dung Dessert).

Restaurant Serves Dessert Made from Elephant Dung

A new, high-profile restaurant recently opened in Shanghai, China, serving eco-friendly cuisine. A Chinese food blogger revealed on social media that the restaurant offers a peculiar dessert made from dried elephant dung. It’s processed into crunchy pieces and presented with herbal perfume, fruit jams, and ice shavings steeped in honey syrup. Tree leaves are also incorporated into the dish.

Elephant Dung Dessert: Exorbitantly Priced

As unusual as the elephant dung dessert sounds, its price is equally shocking. One might assume it would be inexpensive, but that’s far from the truth. Diners must pay 3,888 yuan for the dessert as part of their meal, which translates to approximately ₹45,000 in Indian currency.

Social Media Debate Erupts

The elephant dung dessert has sparked a heated debate on social media. Users are calling it nonsense and criticising the restaurant for such experimentation. They argue that some restaurants are serving inedible items under the guise of experimentation, which is completely wrong.

News / World / Asia / High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

in 1 hour

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

in 1 hour

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

in 2 hours

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

in 2 hours

Latest Asia

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

World

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

1 month ago

Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

World

Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

4 months ago

Bus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured

Asia

Bus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured

5 months ago

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

Asia

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

6 months ago

Trending World News

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

एशिया

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

in 3 hours

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

विदेश

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

in 2 hours

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

विदेश

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

18 hours ago

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

विदेश

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

2 days ago

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

विदेश

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.