High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

Restaurant Serves Dessert Made from Elephant Dung A new, high-profile restaurant recently opened in Shanghai, China, serving eco-friendly cuisine. A Chinese food blogger revealed on social media that the restaurant offers a peculiar dessert made from dried elephant dung. It’s processed into crunchy pieces and presented with herbal perfume, fruit jams, and ice shavings steeped in honey syrup. Tree leaves are also incorporated into the dish.
Elephant Dung Dessert: Exorbitantly Priced As unusual as the elephant dung dessert sounds, its price is equally shocking. One might assume it would be inexpensive, but that’s far from the truth. Diners must pay 3,888 yuan for the dessert as part of their meal, which translates to approximately ₹45,000 in Indian currency.
Social Media Debate Erupts The elephant dung dessert has sparked a heated debate on social media. Users are calling it nonsense and criticising the restaurant for such experimentation. They argue that some restaurants are serving inedible items under the guise of experimentation, which is completely wrong.