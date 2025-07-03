scriptIndonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Asia

Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

Passenger ferry Sinks in Indonesia: A passenger ship has sunk in Indonesia, resulting in the loss of four lives so far.

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 10:53 am

Patrika Desk

Passenger ship sinks in Indonesia

Passenger ship sinks in Indonesia (Photo – Video Screenshot)

Incidents of passenger ferry sinking occur from time to time in various locations. In the last two years, there has been an increase in such incidents. Another such incident has occurred. This incident is from Indonesia, where a passenger ferry sank early Thursday morning, 3 July, in the Bali Strait. According to reports, the ferry was travelling from Ketapang Seaport in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java, to Gilimanuk Seaport in Jembrana Regency, Bali Island, when it sank.

4 Deaths Reported

Four people have died as a result of the passenger ferry sinking in Indonesia’s Bali Strait. Authorities have confirmed this. However, there are fears that the death toll may rise further.

38 Still Missing, 23 Rescued

Following the accident, 38 people are still missing. 23 people survived and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Search and Rescue Operation Underway

A search and rescue operation was launched following the incident and is still ongoing. Efforts are being made to find and rescue the missing people. A team of more than 20 people is involved. However, strong winds and high waves are hindering the search and rescue operation.

News / World / Asia / Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

in 3 hours

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

in 3 hours

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

in 3 hours

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

14 hours ago

Latest Asia

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

World

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

19 hours ago

Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

World

Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

3 days ago

South Korea's New Law Leaves Future of Over 500,000 Dogs Uncertain

World

South Korea's New Law Leaves Future of Over 500,000 Dogs Uncertain

5 days ago

Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Return of Deadly Pandemic

World

Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Return of Deadly Pandemic

3 weeks ago

Trending World News

Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

एशिया

Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

in 5 hours

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

विदेश

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

in 3 hours

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

विदेश

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

14 hours ago

Brazil Plane Crash Kills Two

विदेश

Brazil Plane Crash Kills Two

17 hours ago

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

विदेश

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.