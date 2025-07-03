Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

4 Deaths Reported Four people have died as a result of the passenger ferry sinking in Indonesia’s Bali Strait. Authorities have confirmed this. However, there are fears that the death toll may rise further.
38 Still Missing, 23 Rescued Following the accident, 38 people are still missing. 23 people survived and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Search and Rescue Operation Underway A search and rescue operation was launched following the incident and is still ongoing. Efforts are being made to find and rescue the missing people. A team of more than 20 people is involved. However, strong winds and high waves are hindering the search and rescue operation.