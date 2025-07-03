Indonesian Passenger Ferry Sinks, Four Dead, 38 Missing

4 Deaths Reported Four people have died as a result of the passenger ferry sinking in Indonesia’s Bali Strait. Authorities have confirmed this. However, there are fears that the death toll may rise further.

Four people have been confirmed dead, 38 are missing, and 23 others survived after a passenger ship sank in the Bali Strait of Indonesia early Thursday, a senior official from the East Java Search and Rescue Office said on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DPDQmAxZTy — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 3, 2025 38 Still Missing, 23 Rescued Following the accident, 38 people are still missing. 23 people survived and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.