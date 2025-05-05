scriptNine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

Nine tourists died in a boat accident involving tourist boats in China.

May 05, 2025 / 12:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Boat accident in China

Boat capsizing incidents involving numerous people are unfortunately recurring events across various locations. Another such incident has recently occurred in China. On Sunday, four boats carrying tourists capsized in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, China. The accident took place on the Liuguang River. Reports suggest that sudden, strong gusts of wind caused the boats to overturn. A total of 84 tourists were aboard the four boats, all of whom fell into the water.

Nine Tourists Dead

Nine tourists died as a result of the boat capsizing incident on Sunday in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, China, on the Liuguang River. State media confirmed this information.

74 Tourists Rescued, One Still Missing

Approximately 500 rescue workers were deployed to the scene following the accident. They rescued 74 tourists. However, one tourist remains missing and is currently being searched for. Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to take all necessary steps in this matter.

70 Tourists Sent to Hospital

Following the accident, local authorities transported 70 tourists to a nearby hospital. Although none sustained serious injuries, they were sent as a precautionary measure to allow doctors to confirm their complete well-being.

