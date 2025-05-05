Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

Nine Tourists Dead Nine tourists died as a result of the boat capsizing incident on Sunday in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, China, on the Liuguang River. State media confirmed this information. #LatestNews Nine people died and one is missing in boat capsize accident in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/BXphcNlvPN — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) May 5, 2025 74 Tourists Rescued, One Still Missing Approximately 500 rescue workers were deployed to the scene following the accident. They rescued 74 tourists. However, one tourist remains missing and is currently being searched for. Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to take all necessary steps in this matter. Nine tourists died as a result of the boat capsizing incident on Sunday in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, China, on the Liuguang River. State media confirmed this information.Approximately 500 rescue workers were deployed to the scene following the accident. They rescued 74 tourists. However, one tourist remains missing and is currently being searched for. Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to take all necessary steps in this matter.

70 Tourists Sent to Hospital Following the accident, local authorities transported 70 tourists to a nearby hospital. Although none sustained serious injuries, they were sent as a precautionary measure to allow doctors to confirm their complete well-being.