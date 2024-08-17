22 December 2025,

Monday

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

PM Modi Talks To Yunus: PM Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus today. During the conversation, both of them discussed several important issues, including the security of Hindus in Bangladesh.

New Delhi

Aishwarya Chouhan

Aug 17, 2024

Bangladesh (Bangladesh) PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation has led to Muhammad Yunus being chosen as the country's interim leader. The 84-year-old Yunus and Sheikh Hasina have been at odds for a long time, and Yunus is seen as a complete contrast to Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina has been a supporter of India and Hindus, and this has led to good relations between the two countries for many years. However, despite this, Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing a lot of persecution and violence, and the situation has not improved much even after Yunus became the interim leader. In the midst of this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Yunus today.

Hindus' security and other important issues were discussed

The security of Hindus in Bangladesh has been a matter of concern. Radical extremists have been targeting Hindus, and there have been open attacks on them. PM Modi, along with many people around the world, has expressed concern over this issue and has demanded protection for Hindus living in Bangladesh. In this context, Yunus called PM Modi today, and PM Modi tweeted about the conversation. PM Modi and Yunus discussed the current situation in Bangladesh. PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh. Yunus, on the other hand, assured the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.

