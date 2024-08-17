PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Bangladesh (Bangladesh) PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation has led to Muhammad Yunus being chosen as the country's interim leader. The 84-year-old Yunus and Sheikh Hasina have been at odds for a long time, and Yunus is seen as a complete contrast to Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina has been a supporter of India and Hindus, and this has led to good relations between the two countries for many years. However, despite this, Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing a lot of persecution and violence, and the situation has not improved much even after Yunus became the interim leader. In the midst of this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Yunus today.