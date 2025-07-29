29 July 2025,

Asia

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Violating Ceasefire, Renewing Border Conflict

Thailand accuses Cambodia of ceasefire violation: A ceasefire agreement was reached between Thailand and Cambodia only yesterday, but today Thailand has accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire.

Jul 29, 2025

Border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia
Border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia (Photo - Washington Post)

Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia on Monday to discuss a ceasefire in their ongoing border conflict. The meeting included Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Manet and Wechayachai agreed to a ceasefire, officially commencing at midnight. However, this ceasefire was violated within hours of its implementation.

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violation

On Tuesday, 29 July, the Thai army accused the Cambodian army of violating the agreed-upon ceasefire. According to a Thai army spokesperson, shortly after the ceasefire came into effect, Cambodian soldiers opened fire and shelled several areas along the Thai border, effectively undermining the truce.

Renewed Fighting

Following Cambodia’s violation of the ceasefire, fighting between the two countries has resumed. A Thai army spokesperson has stated that the army is committed to responding forcefully to any such aggression.

Rising Casualties

The four-day conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has resulted in 33 deaths. In Thailand, 20 people have been killed (1 soldier and 19 civilians), while in Cambodia, 13 people have died (5 soldiers and 8 civilians). Over 130 people have been injured in both countries. Further escalation of the conflict could lead to a significant increase in casualties.

Displacement Figures

The fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has displaced approximately 270,000 people from their homes in both countries, forcing them to seek refuge in safer locations.

