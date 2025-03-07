Holashtak 2025: Prohibited Activities and Auspicious Practices During the Eight-Day Period

During this time, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha is considered highly fruitful. Also, the eight days of Holashtak are dedicated to different planets; performing planetary peace remedies during this time brings positivity to life and the grace of the planets.

Why are auspicious activities prohibited during Holashtak According to ancient lore, Hiranyakashipu’s son Prahlad was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. However, Hiranyakashipu considered himself God and opposed the devotion to Vishnu. To dissuade Prahlad from his devotion, he subjected him to severe tortures from Phalgun Shukla Ashtami to Purnima, but these had no effect on Prahlad.

Instead, when Holika, his sister who had received a boon of not being burnt in fire, sat in the fire with Prahlad on Hiranyakashipu’s orders, she was reduced to ashes. According to astrology, the energy of the planets is also at a high level during these eight days, which has adverse effects on human life and work; therefore, auspicious activities are prohibited during Holashtak.

Which activities are prohibited during Holashtak According to the scriptures, auspicious and celebratory activities should not be performed during Holashtak 2025, and one should wait for Holika Dahan. During this time, auspicious activities like marriage, housewarming, and mundan are prohibited; however, one should focus on religious practices and spiritual practices. Let’s know which activities should not be performed during Holashtak.

These are the prohibited activities during Holashtak According to astrology, one should not start any auspicious work during Holashtak and auspicious activities should be postponed until Holika Dahan. Because during this time there are obstacles in these works and there is a possibility of their being unsuccessful.

Mundan Sanskar: Child’s Mundan is not considered auspicious during this time.

Namakaran Sanskar: A naming ceremony of a child is prohibited during Holashtak.

Karnavedh: Ear piercing should not be done during Holashtak.

Do not get engaged: One should avoid getting engaged during the 8 days of Holashtak.

Marriage: Holashtak is considered an inauspicious time for marriage for those who follow Hinduism.

Griha Pravesh: Avoid entering a new house during Holashtak.

Avoid buying a house or land: Do not make property-related decisions at this time.

Do not buy a new vehicle: It is advised to wait for Holashtak to pass before buying a new car.

Do not start a new business: One should wait for an auspicious time to start a business.

Do not change jobs: Avoid joining a new job or changing jobs.

Do not start any new work: Do not start any auspicious or celebratory work at this time; one should wait for Holika Dahan.

What is the effect of planets during the eight days of Holashtak According to astrology, the energy of the nine planets is particularly active during Holashtak. If negative effects are coming in your life due to the inauspicious position of any planet in your birth chart, then auspicious results can be obtained quickly by performing planetary peace remedies during Holashtak. The eight days of Holashtak are dedicated to different planets. Performing remedies related to the respective planet on that day is beneficial.

First day (Ashtami, Moon): According to astrology, the energy of the Moon is highest on Phalgun Shukla Ashtami. On the first day of Holashtak 2025, March 6th, one should perform remedies for the peace of the Moon.

Second day (Navami, Sun): The energy of the Sun is strong on Phalgun Shukla Navami. On the second day of Holashtak 2025, March 7th, one should perform Sun peace remedies. Third day (Dashami, Saturn): The energy of Saturn is very high on Phalgun Shukla Dashami. On the third day of Holashtak 2025, March 8th, one should perform Saturn planetary peace remedies.

Fourth day (Ekadashi, Venus): The energy of Venus is effective on Phalgun Shukla Ekadashi. On the fourth day of Holashtak 2025, March 9th, one should perform Venus peace remedies. Fifth day (Dwadashi, Jupiter): The power of Jupiter is highest on Phalgun Shukla Dwadashi. On the fifth day of Holashtak 2025, March 10th, one should perform Jupiter peace remedies.

Sixth day (Trayodashi, Mercury): The energy of Mercury is strong on Phalgun Shukla Trayodashi. Therefore, on the sixth day of Holashtak 2025, March 11th, one should perform Mercury planetary peace remedies. Seventh day (Chaturdashi, Mars): The energy of Mars is highest on Phalgun Shukla Chaturdashi. Therefore, on the seventh day of Holashtak 2025, March 12th, perform Mars peace remedies.

Eighth day (Purnima, Rahu-Ketu): The energy of Rahu and Ketu is strong on Phalgun Shukla Purnima. On the eighth day of Holashtak 2025, March 13th, pacifying Rahu and Ketu can reduce negative effects. What to do during Holashtak Holashtak begins on the Ashtami of Phalgun Shukla Paksha. On this day, two wooden poles are planted at the place where Holika Dahan is to be performed. The first pole represents Holika and the second represents Prahlad. These are purified with Gangajal and worshipped ritually.

After this, cow dung cakes and wood are placed around the poles. Finally, a colourful Rangoli is made with Gulal and flour around Holika. After this, Holika Dahan is performed on the eighth day, i.e., Phalgun Purnima. With this, Holashtak ends.