Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 5 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Read your daily horoscope today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 5 September 2025: Today may bring several new opportunities and changes to your life. The movement of the stars will affect your work, family, health, and relationships. For some, today will be financially beneficial, while others are advised to remain cautious. Let's know today's horoscope.

Today's Aries Horoscope

Your work style will be appreciated today. You will spend good time with your parents. You will pay attention to the financial arrangements to start a business.

Today's Taurus Horoscope

You will meet old friends after a long time. New business relationships will be beneficial. The time will be auspicious for those associated with journalism and media.

Today's Gemini Horoscope

You can start a new job. There will be profit from partnership. Works related to building and land will be completed. There may be some hindrance in legal matters.

Today's Cancer Horoscope

Tasks will be completed in less time, which will boost your confidence. You will achieve professional success. Your mind will be less focused on studies. You will get happiness from love relationships.

Today's Leo Horoscope

Social prestige will increase. Relations with sisters will be sweet. Land and building works will be completed. Stomach related problems may bother you.

Today's Virgo Horoscope

Control your habits, otherwise the trouble may increase. There is a possibility of getting stuck money. There may be a dispute with the employees.

Today's Libra Horoscope

You may get some shocking news. Time is auspicious for those involved in politics. The rapport with neighbours will be weak. Exercise caution while driving.

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

There will be an increase in livelihood. You will participate in religious events. You will discuss a special topic with your father. You may be unhappy with the behaviour of the family.

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

There is a possibility of sudden monetary gain. There will be a religious journey. There may be a slight slowdown in business. You will get an opportunity to start a new business with friends.

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

There are chances of a change of place, which will be auspicious for you. There will be a lot of work, but the financial side will be strong. Religious faith will increase.

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

Improve your behaviour in time, otherwise there may be bitterness in relationships. The financial situation will improve. The journey may be cancelled.

Today's Pisces Horoscope

Provide your child with education along with facilities, otherwise the results will be adverse. There will be a sense of stability in business. Religious faith will increase.

Share the news:

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 10:28 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 5 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.