Astrology and Spirituality

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

Let’s know the date and significance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Jun 25, 2025 / 10:19 am

Patrika Desk

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date

Rath Yatra 2025

Rath Yatra in Puri: The Jagannath Rath Yatra is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. This chariot festival embodies India’s culture, unity, and devotion. Millions of devotees from across India and the world flock to Odisha to participate in this grand event. Notably, this year’s Rath Yatra will coincide with the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Harshana Yoga. Let’s find out when the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 will take place.

When is the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025?

Commencement of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya Tithi: 1:24 PM on 26 June 2025
Conclusion of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya Tithi: 11:29 AM on 27 June 2025
Udaya Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya: Friday, 27 June 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Friday, 27 June 2025
Nine-Day Rath Yatra

According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on 27 June and conclude on 5 July upon the chariots’ return to the temple. Therefore, the Rath Yatra will last for nine days.

Religious Significance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra

It is believed that the Jagannath Rath Yatra is a spiritual path leading to salvation (moksha). During this time, the Lord himself emerges from the temple for his devotees and proceeds towards the Gundicha Temple.

Beliefs Associated with the Jagannath Rath Yatra

It is believed that participating in or witnessing the Jagannath Rath Yatra, even from a distance, washes away all sins and bestows the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri is one of the four Char Dhams. Its Rath Yatra is as significant as the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

