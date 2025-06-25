Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

When is the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025? Commencement of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya Tithi: 1:24 PM on 26 June 2025

Conclusion of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya Tithi: 11:29 AM on 27 June 2025

Udaya Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya: Friday, 27 June 2025

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Friday, 27 June 2025

Nine-Day Rath Yatra According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on 27 June and conclude on 5 July upon the chariots’ return to the temple. Therefore, the Rath Yatra will last for nine days.

Religious Significance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra It is believed that the Jagannath Rath Yatra is a spiritual path leading to salvation (moksha). During this time, the Lord himself emerges from the temple for his devotees and proceeds towards the Gundicha Temple.