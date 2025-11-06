Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

On this occasion, the stadium will transform into a pilgrimage site, where thousands of devotees will be engrossed in chanting the name of Shyam. Renowned artists from across the country will perform amidst a shower of perfumes, continuous devotional singing (Akhand Sankirtan), tableaux, and the fragrance of flowers. Saints and spiritual leaders from across the country and the state will grace the festival. Patron Pawan Didwaniya and President Nirmal Gupta stated that 'Bhajan Samrat Lakhbir Singh Lakha will be the main attraction. Melodies of devotion will resonate in the evening of devotion.'