Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

Prem Mandir (Image: Patrika)
Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025: The city of Jaipur is once again ready to be immersed in devotion to Baba Shyam. The Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 programme, organised by the Shyam Bhakt Seva Parivar Samiti Jaipur, will be held on Sunday, November 9, at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium. The event will commence at 12:15 PM.
On this occasion, the stadium will transform into a pilgrimage site, where thousands of devotees will be engrossed in chanting the name of Shyam. Renowned artists from across the country will perform amidst a shower of perfumes, continuous devotional singing (Akhand Sankirtan), tableaux, and the fragrance of flowers. Saints and spiritual leaders from across the country and the state will grace the festival. Patron Pawan Didwaniya and President Nirmal Gupta stated that 'Bhajan Samrat Lakhbir Singh Lakha will be the main attraction. Melodies of devotion will resonate in the evening of devotion.'
General Secretary Dr. S.P. Yadav and Vice President Anil Sharma informed that devotees will get to see the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan at the stadium. The theme is 'From Tradition to Modernity'. Artists including Raju Khandelwal (Mumbai), Pappu Bedhadak (Kanpur), Mahendra Swami, Das Mahendra, Gopal Sen, Nisha Govind Sharma, Ashish Sharma (Aashu), Manoj Sharma, Khushi Sharma (Jharkhand), and others will perform. In the 'Bhagya ka Sangam in Devotion' programme, devotees will be honoured.
Manoj Agarwal stated that through a lucky draw, the winner will be presented with a picture of the golden form of Baba Shyam, a Radha-Krishna painting, and other gifts. Treasurer Subhash Mittal, Secretary Dharmendra Vyas, and Secretary Captain Mahendra Yadav informed that extensive arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees, including a large parking area, prasad distribution centre, drinking water facilities, a first-aid centre, and security. The final preparations for the event were discussed in a meeting held at the main office. Prakash Mittal, Amit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Suresh Sharma, and Naveen Kumar were present in addition to the executive members.
Vipra Foundation will provide leadership training to its five hundred office bearers from across the country. This special event will take place on January 10 and 11 at Swarg Ashram in Rishikesh. Founder Sushil Ojha and Camp Convener Dr. Sunil Sharma informed that there will be a total of seven sessions over the two days of the camp. The inaugural session will be themed 'Aarohan' (Ascent), and the concluding session will be themed 'Advanced Society – Capable Nation'. A large number of community members from Jaipur will participate.
