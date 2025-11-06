Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 will be organised on November 9 at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur, which will feature a glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir. Bhajan Samrat Lakhbir Singh Lakha will make the atmosphere devotional with his bhajan sandhya.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Prem Mandir (Image: Patrika)

Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025: The city of Jaipur is once again ready to be immersed in devotion to Baba Shyam. The Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 programme, organised by the Shyam Bhakt Seva Parivar Samiti Jaipur, will be held on Sunday, November 9, at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium. The event will commence at 12:15 PM.

On this occasion, the stadium will transform into a pilgrimage site, where thousands of devotees will be engrossed in chanting the name of Shyam. Renowned artists from across the country will perform amidst a shower of perfumes, continuous devotional singing (Akhand Sankirtan), tableaux, and the fragrance of flowers. Saints and spiritual leaders from across the country and the state will grace the festival. Patron Pawan Didwaniya and President Nirmal Gupta stated that 'Bhajan Samrat Lakhbir Singh Lakha will be the main attraction. Melodies of devotion will resonate in the evening of devotion.'

Special Attractions

General Secretary Dr. S.P. Yadav and Vice President Anil Sharma informed that devotees will get to see the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan at the stadium. The theme is 'From Tradition to Modernity'. Artists including Raju Khandelwal (Mumbai), Pappu Bedhadak (Kanpur), Mahendra Swami, Das Mahendra, Gopal Sen, Nisha Govind Sharma, Ashish Sharma (Aashu), Manoj Sharma, Khushi Sharma (Jharkhand), and others will perform. In the 'Bhagya ka Sangam in Devotion' programme, devotees will be honoured.

Final Touches to Preparations

Manoj Agarwal stated that through a lucky draw, the winner will be presented with a picture of the golden form of Baba Shyam, a Radha-Krishna painting, and other gifts. Treasurer Subhash Mittal, Secretary Dharmendra Vyas, and Secretary Captain Mahendra Yadav informed that extensive arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees, including a large parking area, prasad distribution centre, drinking water facilities, a first-aid centre, and security. The final preparations for the event were discussed in a meeting held at the main office. Prakash Mittal, Amit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Suresh Sharma, and Naveen Kumar were present in addition to the executive members.

Two-Day Leadership Training Camp in Rishikesh

Vipra Foundation will provide leadership training to its five hundred office bearers from across the country. This special event will take place on January 10 and 11 at Swarg Ashram in Rishikesh. Founder Sushil Ojha and Camp Convener Dr. Sunil Sharma informed that there will be a total of seven sessions over the two days of the camp. The inaugural session will be themed 'Aarohan' (Ascent), and the concluding session will be themed 'Advanced Society – Capable Nation'. A large number of community members from Jaipur will participate.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 01:41 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Three major flyovers to be built within a 22km stretch in Rajasthan, costing ₹95 crore, to benefit millions

flyover
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces merger of 312 schools in new academic session

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces that Rajasthan 312 schools will be merged in new session
Jaipur

Jaipur Harmada Accident: New Revelation About Dumper Driver Who Crushed 13 People on Road

dumper-driver-Kalyan-Meena
Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 6 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Road Accidents in Rajasthan: 790 Deaths and Over 1500 Accidents in Two Months

Rajasthan road accident
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.