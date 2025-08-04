4 August 2025,

Monday

Astrology and Spirituality

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Four Auspicious Muhurats for Worship

Know these four special Muhurat times and celebrate Janmashtami with devotion and faith.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Puja Muhurat
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 (Photo- Grok AI)

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is observed with great devotion and faith across India. According to scriptures, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2025, this Tithi will begin at 11:49 PM on 15 August and end at 9:34 PM on 16 August.

According to religious beliefs, those following the Smarta Sampradaya will celebrate Janmashtami on 15 August, while the Vaishnava Sampradaya will celebrate the birth anniversary on 16 August. If you are planning to perform puja at home, you can worship Lord Krishna during any of the four auspicious muhurats given below.

Brahma Muhurat (4:24 AM to 5:07 AM)

Brahma Muhurat is considered the purest and most tranquil time of the day. Worship during this time provides mental peace and spiritual energy. Those who are not observing a fast can wake up early, bathe, and perform their devotion to Kanha Ji during this time.

Vijaya Muhurat (2:37 PM to 3:30 PM)

Vijaya Muhurat is believed to bestow success and auspicious results. Worshipping Lord Krishna during this time maintains peace and prosperity in the home and ensures success in all endeavours.

Godhuli Muhurat (7:00 PM to 7:22 PM)

Godhuli Bela is considered a special time for worship and lighting lamps. During this time, light a lamp in the home temple, perform the aarti of Lord Krishna, and offer Makhan-Mishri (butter and sugar) as prasad.

Nishita Muhurat (12:04 AM to 12:47 AM)

This is the time when Lord Krishna descended to Earth. During this time, perform an abhisheka (ritual bath) of Lord Krishna with Panchamrit (a mixture of five nectars), dress him in new clothes, and swing his cradle (jhula). This puja is considered the most fruitful.

Related Topics

Festival Vrat

religion

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 03:32 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Four Auspicious Muhurats for Worship
