Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Four Auspicious Muhurats for Worship

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is observed with great devotion and faith across India. According to scriptures, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2025, this Tithi will begin at 11:49 PM on 15 August and end at 9:34 PM on 16 August.