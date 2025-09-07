Lunar Eclipse 2025: Astrological Impact and Remedies

Dr. Aneesh stated that from a global perspective, due to the influence of the planets during this time, tension may arise between two nations. A verbal conflict between national leaders may occur. From the perspective of women internationally, significant negative news may emerge. However, this time is favourable for women in terms of status and position. Intellectually, in terms of new explorations, and from a business perspective, this period will prove auspicious. In the three months following the eclipse, there may be health problems for the general public, a decrease in happiness, the emergence of new diseases, and increased discord and political bitterness. There may be major vehicle accidents. The Indian Rupee may depreciate. From a business perspective, this time will be good. Economically and intellectually, this time will also be suitable.