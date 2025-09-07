Lunar Eclipse 2025: Astrological Impact and Remedies

A lunar eclipse will occur on 7 September. The sutak period for the lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse. This will be followed by a solar eclipse on 21 September, which will not be visible in India. Astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan, Jaipur Jodhpur, stated that the second lunar eclipse is occurring on 7 September 2025. He also explained the impact of this eclipse on the zodiac signs.
Dr. Aneesh Vyas, a futurologist and horoscope analyst, stated that this will be the second lunar eclipse of the year. This eclipse will occur on 7 September 2025, on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It will begin at 21:57 and remain effective until 01:26. It will be visible in India and across Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the western and northern parts of America, Africa, and the eastern regions of South America. Since this lunar eclipse will be visible in India, the sutak period will be observed, and it will hold religious significance. The sutak period for this eclipse will begin at 12:57 PM on 7 September and will last until the eclipse ends.
Penumbral Entry: 08:57 PM
Eclipse Begins (Sparsh): 09:57 PM
Totality Begins: 11:00 PM
Eclipse Midpoint: 11:41 PM
Totality Ends: 12:23 AM
Eclipse Ends (Moksha): 01:27 AM
Penumbral Exit: 02:27 AM
Duration of Eclipse: 3 hours 30 minutes
Duration of Totality: 1 hour 23 minutes
Dr. Aneesh stated that the sutak period always begins 9 hours before a lunar eclipse. Therefore, since the lunar eclipse on 7 September 2025 will begin at 9:57 PM, the sutak period will begin 9 hours prior, commencing at 12:57 PM.
Dr. Vyas stated that the sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse commences. This time, the sutak will begin at 12:56 PM and end with the conclusion of the eclipse. During the sutak period, the worship of God is not performed; therefore, the doors of temples remain closed. During the sutak period of the eclipse, one should mentally chant mantras (mansik jap – mental recitation, not vocal). Charitable acts should be performed during this time. Feed cows green grass. After the lunar eclipse, temples are cleaned, and then the temple doors are opened for devotees.
Aries: Pleasant gains will be seen.
Taurus: Will be pleasant.
Gemini: Will be troublesome.
Cancer: Will be painful.
Leo: Mental anxiety will prevail.
Virgo: Will be developmental and pleasant.
Libra: Travel, contemplation, and anxiety will be factors.
Scorpio: Anxiety and trouble will prevail.
Sagittarius: There will be financial gain.
Capricorn: There is a possibility of expenditure and financial loss.
Aquarius: There is a possibility of harm.
Pisces: There is a possibility of financial loss.
Dr. Vyas said that to avoid the inauspicious effects of the eclipse, one should worship Hanumanji. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga. Recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Durga Saptashati.
Dr. Vyas stated that during an eclipse, one should avoid touching idols in temples. Do not use scissors, needles and thread, or sharp objects. Avoid travelling. Do not make the mistake of looking directly at the eclipse. Women should not wear makeup during the eclipse. Pregnant women should remain indoors during the eclipse. Eat freshly prepared food only after the eclipse ends.
Dr. Aneesh stated that from a global perspective, due to the influence of the planets during this time, tension may arise between two nations. A verbal conflict between national leaders may occur. From the perspective of women internationally, significant negative news may emerge. However, this time is favourable for women in terms of status and position. Intellectually, in terms of new explorations, and from a business perspective, this period will prove auspicious. In the three months following the eclipse, there may be health problems for the general public, a decrease in happiness, the emergence of new diseases, and increased discord and political bitterness. There may be major vehicle accidents. The Indian Rupee may depreciate. From a business perspective, this time will be good. Economically and intellectually, this time will also be suitable.
Dr. Aneesh stated that there is a possibility of natural disasters, including fire, earthquakes, gas leaks, and plane crashes. There will be political instability worldwide. Tension will increase along borders globally. There will be growth in employment sectors and an increase in income. It will be auspicious for the country's economy. Food prices will remain stable. There is a possibility of accidents, arson, terrorism, and tension. There will be protests, strikes, bank scams, plane crashes, aircraft malfunctions, and fluctuations in the stock market. There will be increased political accusations and counter-accusations. There will be changes in ruling parties. There will be bad news from the entertainment, film, sports, and singing industries. There is a possibility of receiving sad news about prominent leaders.