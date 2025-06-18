Sacred Sawan Month Begins July 11th: Four Mondays of Devotee Festivities

Shravan will begin on Friday, 11 July. The four Mondays will fall on 14 July, 21 July, 28 July, and 4 August. Special pujas are performed for Lord Shiva on these Mondays. Offering water to the Shivling, performing Rudrabhishek, chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, and observing the Monday fast are considered highly auspicious.

Kanwar Yatra Commences Along with the start of the Shravan month on 11 July, the Kanwar Yatra will also begin. During this time, Kanwariyas will fetch water from sacred sites, carrying it in Kanwars, and reach temples chanting the name of Lord Bholenath, offering Jalabhishek. Arrangements for food and accommodation will be made for the Kanwariyas at various locations in the city.

Convergence of Nature and Purity The month of Shravan is also associated with the rainy season, when nature adorns itself. This is a time of lush greenery on Earth. New crops are sown in the fields, plants flourish, and the atmosphere is purified. According to Ayurveda, this is a time for fasting, light meals, and restraint, as the digestive system slows down during the rains.

The Essence of Shravan in Shiva’s Devotion The chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ is particularly significant during this month. This Panchakshari Mantra is the soul of Shiva devotion. Every Shiva temple holds special arrangements for bhajans, aartis, and Rudrabhishek. Many temples in Rajasthan also organise special Shiva Purana Katha, Kanya Bhoj and Yagna ceremonies.

Mahant Pushkar Dwivedi of the Ekling Mahadev Temple stated that Lord Shiva holds the month of Shravan most dear. It is believed that during this month, Goddess Parvati performed severe penance to obtain Shiva as her husband. Therefore, devotees offer water, milk, Bilvapatra, Dhatura, etc., to the Shivling. Devotees observe fasts during this month. Unmarried girls observe fasts for a suitable husband, while married women perform Shivabhishek for the well-being and prosperity of their families.