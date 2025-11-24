Saturn Turns in Pisces on November 28, Affecting Aries to Virgo

Shani Margi 2025: In Vedic astrology, Saturn is considered the god of justice. It is said that if a person performs good deeds, Saturn bestows auspicious results, while punishing them for bad deeds. Saturn is currently in Pisces and will become direct on November 28. Saturn had turned retrograde in Pisces on July 13, 2025. Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma stated that according to the almanac, Saturn will become direct in Pisces at 9:20 AM on November 28. Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces and will turn direct in the same sign. It had been moving retrograde in this sign since July 13, 2025. After 138 days, it is changing its course and will now move in a direct path. The direct movement of Saturn will have a special impact on the country and the world. Saturn's change in motion or zodiac sign change is considered very important in astrology. Saturn is a slow-moving planet. It changes its position from one zodiac sign to another in about two and a half years. The change in Saturn's zodiac sign brings upheaval in the lives of individuals.