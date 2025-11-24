Saturn Turns in Pisces on November 28, Affecting Aries to Virgo

Saturn Turns in Pisces (Image: AI)
Shani Margi 2025: In Vedic astrology, Saturn is considered the god of justice. It is said that if a person performs good deeds, Saturn bestows auspicious results, while punishing them for bad deeds. Saturn is currently in Pisces and will become direct on November 28. Saturn had turned retrograde in Pisces on July 13, 2025. Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma stated that according to the almanac, Saturn will become direct in Pisces at 9:20 AM on November 28. Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces and will turn direct in the same sign. It had been moving retrograde in this sign since July 13, 2025. After 138 days, it is changing its course and will now move in a direct path. The direct movement of Saturn will have a special impact on the country and the world. Saturn's change in motion or zodiac sign change is considered very important in astrology. Saturn is a slow-moving planet. It changes its position from one zodiac sign to another in about two and a half years. The change in Saturn's zodiac sign brings upheaval in the lives of individuals.
Shani Margi 2025: Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma is explaining the impact of Saturn turning direct on your zodiac sign.
Maintain self-confidence and continue to work hard by staying away from laziness. Financial condition will improve, but restraint in expenses is necessary. A balanced diet will be beneficial from a health perspective. Family life will be pleasant, and harmony and understanding will increase in romantic relationships.
Business trips and new contracts will prove beneficial. Financial condition will strengthen, but caution should be exercised in investments and expenses. Health and mental peace will improve. Cooperation and balance will increase in family life. Understanding and stability will come into romantic relationships.
However, caution is necessary in financial decisions. From a health perspective, avoid minor illnesses and fatigue. Cooperation will increase in family life, and relationships with friends will strengthen. Maintaining balance in romantic relationships will be beneficial.
Financial condition will remain stable, and it is advised to proceed cautiously with investments. Pay attention to health and mental balance. Family life will be pleasant, and cooperation and understanding will increase in romantic relationships.
Hard work will pay off, and adopting a regular routine will increase energy. Financial condition will remain stable, but caution is necessary in large investments. Family life will be pleasant. Understanding and trust will increase in love and friendships. Stay away from disputes and adopt a balanced approach.
Restraint and prudent spending are essential in financial matters. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will be beneficial for health. Family life will be pleasant, and balance and cooperation will increase in romantic relationships.
|Category
|Remedy
|Details
|Worship of Deities
|Perform worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.
|Regularly worship Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.
|Special Worship of Lord Hanuman
|Worship Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
|Especially worship Bajrangbali on these days.
|Recitation and Mantras
|Recite Hanuman Chalisa and Shani Chalisa.
|Recite these Chalisa's daily or on designated days.
|Donations related to Saturn
|Definitely perform Chhaya Daan (shadow donation) at the Saturn temple on Saturdays.
|Donating oil after seeing your shadow (Chhaya Daan) is very important.
|Social Work and Service
|Feed poor, elderly, and helpless people.
|Serving the needy and feeding them is considered auspicious.
|Service to Animals and Birds
|Arrange for grains, green fodder, and water for animals and birds.
|Compassion and service towards living beings pacify planetary afflictions.
|General Donation
|Also, donate oil.
|Donating oil according to your capacity yields auspicious results.
Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma stated that people associated with professions such as building construction, agriculture, engineering, electronics, crushers, marble, timber, gas contracting, and building materials will experience auspicious benefits. Additionally, those individuals who were looking for new jobs will have possibilities of getting new employment. Furthermore, the existence of the religious sector will increase worldwide.
