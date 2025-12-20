Weekly Horoscope 21-27 December for Libra to Pisces

Image: Patrika
Weekly Horoscope 21 To 27 December : The year 2025 is nearing its end, and this last week of December (21 to 27) is set to bring significant changes into our lives. The shifting positions of the planets will usher in golden opportunities for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to proceed with caution. According to the analysis by astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, let's delve into what this week holds for career, finance, and relationships for individuals from Libra to Pisces. Will this week bring you happiness or challenges? Find out your detailed weekly horoscope.
For Libra natives, this week will be mixed. If you are involved in business, you may face significant fluctuations due to the market slowdown this week. While the first half of the week will be stable from a business perspective, you will face tough competition from your rivals in the latter half. Expenses will outweigh income. Libra natives need to maintain a safe distance from risky ventures this week, otherwise, you might suffer a major loss.
This week remains moderate for salaried individuals. Therefore, do not make the mistake of leaving your work to someone else or being negligent in your duties, as you might face the wrath of your seniors. Libra natives should avoid taking any shortcuts or breaking rules and regulations to complete their work this week. If you are in business, ensure all your paperwork is in order to avoid any trouble.
Relationships: To maintain better relationships, Libra natives will need to control their behaviour and speech. This week, you might have a disagreement with your love partner or life partner over something. In such situations, opt for dialogue rather than conflict to resolve issues.
Remedy: Feed a kanya (unmarried girl) white sweets and seek her blessings.
This week is moderately fruitful for Scorpio natives. To avoid financial difficulties, manage your finances from the beginning of the week and be cautious in financial transactions. You may feel disheartened at the start of the week due to a lack of success in efforts made for a specific task. During this time, there are also possibilities of changes in your job or workplace for salaried individuals. Scorpio natives will need to control their speech and behaviour this week.
Mid-week: There might be a dispute with siblings over something. There is a possibility of disruption in family peace during this period. Scorpio natives may undertake a long or short-distance journey for work-related purposes mid-week. The journey will be tiring but fruitful. During this time, you will be seen striving to increase your resources. Your daily income will increase significantly, but expenses will also remain high in proportion. Scorpio natives should try to avoid violating rules and procedures in the latter half of the week, otherwise, you may face financial loss as well as humiliation.
This week: Your attraction towards the opposite gender may increase. If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, you should wait for the right time, otherwise, a developing relationship might get spoiled due to haste. To maintain a happy married life, be honest with your spouse and respect their feelings.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
This week brings auspiciousness and good fortune for Sagittarius natives. With the help of a specific person this week, major difficulties in your life will be resolved. You will receive the cooperation and support of your relatives and friends throughout this week. In the first half of the week, an important task of yours will be completed with special effort and running around. Matters pending in court will appear to be in your favour during this time. If you have been planning to buy land, property, or a vehicle for a long time, it might materialise. Those in business can try their hand at new ventures. If you have any work related to the government or authority, it will be accomplished this week.
In the latter half of the week, you are likely to meet a distinguished person, with whose help you will get an opportunity to connect with profitable plans in the future. This week, homemakers will be very inclined towards religious activities. In the latter half of the week, you will benefit from a pilgrimage or the company of a spiritual person. Those involved in overseas business are likely to gain significantly during this period. This week is extremely auspicious for you in terms of relationships. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of a loved one at home at the beginning of the week. You will spend most of your time happily with your well-wishers and companions. Love relationships will strengthen. Mutual trust will increase. Married life will remain happy.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa.
This week will prove to be quite hectic for Capricorn natives. You may have to put in more effort and hard work for small things this week. At the beginning of the week, your entire focus will be on resolving domestic issues. During this time, the health of a family member will also be a major cause of your concern. For those in business, this week will bring an economic slowdown. However, income sufficient for sustenance will continue to flow. Despite obstacles, your needs will be met one way or another.
Capricorn natives need to avoid laziness and arrogance this week, otherwise, even completed tasks might get stuck. Mid-week, you should avoid getting involved in anyone's dispute, otherwise, you might face humiliation and even have to deal with legal proceedings. During this time, mental disorders will increase stress and lethargy. In the latter half of the week, salaried individuals are likely to have a dispute with a colleague over something. During this time, your hidden enemies might conspire to tarnish your image.
Capricorn natives should exercise caution during travel in the latter half of the week. Drive carefully and take care of your belongings. There is a possibility of some bitterness in love relationships. You might feel a bit down due to not being able to meet your love partner and due to differences. To make married life happy, appreciate your spouse's feelings and fulfil their needs.
Remedy: Recite Sundara Kanda.
Aquarius natives need to avoid excessive enthusiasm in the first half of the week. During this time, your ongoing tasks might get spoiled due to haste or overconfidence. Therefore, try to complete any task patiently and systematically. In the first half of the week, there might be a dispute within your family regarding ancestral property, etc. If you are in business, you should handle financial transactions with caution this week. If you are in a partnership business, it would be advisable to proceed with clarity.
If you wisely utilise your energy and time this week, you might achieve more success in your tasks than expected. The middle of the week is favourable for achieving success in specific tasks. During this time, you will receive ample support and cooperation from well-wishers both at home and outside. You will find relief with the resolution of a major problem related to your children. Those who are bored with doing the same type of work can move forward with new projects.
This week, Aquarius natives' attraction towards the opposite gender will increase. A recent friendship might turn into a love relationship. This week, you will try to spend more time with your love partner or life partner. In the latter half of the week, a picnic or outing with family might be planned suddenly. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Shivastakam Stotram.
Pisces natives may have to do a lot of running around at the beginning of the week for work-related matters, but the positive aspect is that you will get the full reward for your hard work. This week, both money and love will come your way. Misunderstandings with relatives will be cleared, and you will get an opportunity to come together and move forward once again.
At the beginning of the week, you might spend a significant amount of money on things related to your comfort and convenience. Your wish related to land, property, or vehicle might be fulfilled. Your income will increase during this period. If you were trying to start a business or were seeking a loan for land, property, etc., your efforts will pay off this week, and you will arrange the funds.
The latter half of the week will be much more auspicious and fortunate compared to the first half. During this time, you will get good opportunities for employment. You will benefit from previous investments. Those associated with politics are likely to achieve high positions. This week is completely favourable for you in terms of relationships. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will receive the full blessings of your parents.
In the latter half of the week, you will have the good fortune to celebrate festivals and celebrations with your family. Love relationships will deepen. This week, you might receive a surprise gift from your love partner. You will enjoy pleasant moments with your spouse. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotram.
