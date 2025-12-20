Weekly Horoscope 21-27 December for Libra to Pisces

In the latter half of the week, you are likely to meet a distinguished person, with whose help you will get an opportunity to connect with profitable plans in the future. This week, homemakers will be very inclined towards religious activities. In the latter half of the week, you will benefit from a pilgrimage or the company of a spiritual person. Those involved in overseas business are likely to gain significantly during this period. This week is extremely auspicious for you in terms of relationships. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of a loved one at home at the beginning of the week. You will spend most of your time happily with your well-wishers and companions. Love relationships will strengthen. Mutual trust will increase. Married life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa.