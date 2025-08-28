Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

September 2025 Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Let's learn from tarot expert Neetika Sharma about the September 2025 monthly tarot horoscope and see what message this month holds for your zodiac sign.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Monthly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Monthly Tarot Horoscope September 2025: September is bringing new energy and changes to everyone's life. According to Tarot cards, this month will be full of opportunities and challenges for many zodiac signs. Some will reap the rewards of their hard work, while others will face tests of understanding in their relationships. Some will progress towards financial gains, while others will need to maintain patience and balance. This month, the planetary positions and Tarot indications suggest that sound decisions and positive thinking will help you move forward. Let's learn from Tarot expert Neetika Sharma about the September 2025 monthly Tarot horoscope and see what message this month holds for your sign.

Libra Monthly Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, September brings new income opportunities for Libras. However, students will need to work harder to achieve the desired results in their studies. Ignoring health could have serious consequences, so be cautious. It's also advisable to stay away from legal matters. Carefully read any document before signing it.

Lucky Numbers: 15, 24, 6
Lucky Colour: Off-White

Scorpio Monthly Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, Scorpios should proceed cautiously in September. Opponents may plot against you and create obstacles in your workplace. Misunderstandings can also lead to tension in married life. Maintaining patience and focusing on your work will be the best course of action during this time.

Lucky Numbers: 18, 9
Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Sagittarius Monthly Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, this month is about increased property and comforts for Sagittarians. Real estate ventures will be successful, and there may be an opportunity to buy a new home or vehicle. Business will proceed at a normal pace, but fortune will bring you new recognition and respect. Your work will be appreciated far and wide.

Lucky Numbers: 3
Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn Monthly Tarot Horoscope

The planetary positions appear somewhat challenging for Capricorns. There may be disagreements with your spouse, but talking things over will resolve the situation. There will be obstacles in professional life, but your words and understanding will resolve everything. Devoting time to relationships and family will be crucial this month.

Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius Monthly Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, Aquarians need to exercise patience this month. There may be a tense atmosphere at home and challenges at work. This month is also not ideal for health, so maintain a balanced routine and diet. Sticking to your plans will be the key to success.

Lucky Numbers: 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black

Pisces Monthly Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot Card readings, September may be full of some obstacles for Pisceans. The results of your hard work may not be immediate, but don't give up. Your ideas will gradually take shape. The family atmosphere will be calm, and you will also receive support from friends. Meeting a new acquaintance could give your life a new direction.

Lucky Numbers: 3, 12
Lucky Colour: Yellow

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 01:25 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / September 2025 Horoscope for Libra to Pisces
