Strawberry Full Moon: Fortune Favors Three Zodiac Signs

Witness a major celestial event on the night of Jyeshtha Purnima. Astrologers predict that the Strawberry Full Moon’s influence could bring good fortune to three zodiac signs. Let’s find out which lucky zodiac signs these are.

Jun 11, 2025 / 02:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Strawberry Full Moon Astrology: The names given to full moons often cause confusion regarding their size or colour, but this is inaccurate. In European and American traditions, full moons were named according to the season, a custom that continues to this day.
Therefore, in the Northern Hemisphere, the last full moon of spring or the first of summer in June is called the Strawberry Full Moon. This is because strawberries ripen around this time. Some tribes also call it the Berries Ripen Moon. This year, the Strawberry Full Moon falls on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.
Significantly, a rare astronomical event is also occurring. This lunar configuration will not be repeated until 2043. It will have a particular impact on three zodiac signs, bringing them positive results. Let’s find out which lucky signs these are…

Strawberry Full Moon to Brighten the Fortunes of These Three Zodiac Signs

Gemini

If your zodiac sign is Gemini, the Strawberry Full Moon can bring significant changes to your life. At this time, your thoughts, goals, and dreams may align, paving the way for progress in the right direction.
You will also start receiving signs. On Wednesday, you may meet someone who can inspire you to move forward in the right direction. Trust yourself, listen to your intuition, and you will succeed in achieving your goals.

Cancer

Under the influence of the Strawberry Full Moon, Cancerians will feel a heightened sense of right and wrong. Your confidence in achieving your goals will increase, and you will feel the support of others. This is the time to trust your own knowledge and seize opportunities.

Scorpio

For Scorpios, the June full moon can prove to be a crucial turning point. If you feel your energy is scattered, or your mind burdened, pause and reflect calmly. Things will then start to flow more easily.
You may receive unexpected wealth, or experience something deeply touching in a relationship, rekindling your faith and bringing a pleasant surprise.

Astronomically Significant Strawberry Full Moon

According to astronomers, the June full moon in the Northern Hemisphere is the lowest moon of the year, but in 2025, due to a major lunar standstill, it will appear even lower. This astronomical event occurs every 18.6 years. The next occurrence is predicted for 2043.

When to See the Strawberry Moon in India

The Strawberry Full Moon will be visible after sunset on June 11th. To view it, look towards the south-eastern horizon from a location with minimal light pollution. Binoculars or a telescope can also be used. Sunset in Jaipur will be at 7:21 PM and in New Delhi at 7:19 PM. Moonrise will be at 7:41 PM in New Delhi and 7:42 PM in Jaipur on this day.

