Strawberry Full Moon: Fortune Favors Three Zodiac Signs

Therefore, in the Northern Hemisphere, the last full moon of spring or the first of summer in June is called the Strawberry Full Moon. This is because strawberries ripen around this time. Some tribes also call it the Berries Ripen Moon. This year, the Strawberry Full Moon falls on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

Significantly, a rare astronomical event is also occurring. This lunar configuration will not be repeated until 2043. It will have a particular impact on three zodiac signs, bringing them positive results. Let’s find out which lucky signs these are…

Strawberry Full Moon to Brighten the Fortunes of These Three Zodiac Signs Gemini If your zodiac sign is Gemini, the Strawberry Full Moon can bring significant changes to your life. At this time, your thoughts, goals, and dreams may align, paving the way for progress in the right direction.

You will also start receiving signs. On Wednesday, you may meet someone who can inspire you to move forward in the right direction. Trust yourself, listen to your intuition, and you will succeed in achieving your goals.

Cancer Under the influence of the Strawberry Full Moon, Cancerians will feel a heightened sense of right and wrong. Your confidence in achieving your goals will increase, and you will feel the support of others. This is the time to trust your own knowledge and seize opportunities.

Scorpio For Scorpios, the June full moon can prove to be a crucial turning point. If you feel your energy is scattered, or your mind burdened, pause and reflect calmly. Things will then start to flow more easily.

You may receive unexpected wealth, or experience something deeply touching in a relationship, rekindling your faith and bringing a pleasant surprise. Astronomically Significant Strawberry Full Moon According to astronomers, the June full moon in the Northern Hemisphere is the lowest moon of the year, but in 2025, due to a major lunar standstill, it will appear even lower. This astronomical event occurs every 18.6 years. The next occurrence is predicted for 2043.