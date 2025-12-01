Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 2 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

On which zodiac signs will Hanuman Ji's blessings be? Read your daily horoscope according to your zodiac signs by Astrologer Neetika Sharma.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 2 December 2025: Tuesday, 2 December 2025, arrives with the auspicious combination of Dwadashi Tithi and Ashwini Nakshatra, bringing special blessings from Lord Hanuman. Read your daily tarot horoscope to know what this day holds for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. What do the stars indicate for career progress, opportunities for financial gain, balance in relationships, and important decisions? Know according to your zodiac sign which steps to take today and which challenges to avoid. Specifically, avoid auspicious activities during Rahu Kaal (02:47 PM to 04:06 PM).

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

According to the tarot card calculations, today will be quite good for the natives of Aries, as you will succeed in creating a special image in your workplace through your excellent work. Your language in the workplace will be official.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus natives should be cautious with their choice of words with their employees at their workplace today. Previously disgruntled employees may create obstacles in your path. It is an opportune time to build better relationships with senior officials through the influence of your speech.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives will succeed in making excellent discoveries today. They will avoid talking too much about themselves. The day is very favourable for financial matters. You will try to pressure others to recover old money. Also, many of your tasks will be successfully completed today.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

According to tarot card calculations, partnership-related work for Cancer natives will achieve progress. You will succeed in balancing family and work. You will proceed only after analysing both the good and bad aspects before making any important decisions.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that old disputes for Leo natives are likely to resurface today. You will succeed in regularising your daily routine after much effort. Those seeking new jobs will receive good opportunities.

Today's Virgo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives will not easily receive business proposals. You will have to work very hard today. Senior officials will not agree with this. Be careful while spending, as taking unnecessary loans can land you in trouble.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, Libra natives who wish to take risks in any work should do so only after thoroughly analysing the costs and potential earnings. Your comforts will also increase today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations for Scorpio natives indicate that you should be cautious while transferring information today. Your information may be misinterpreted. There is a possibility of travel. You will succeed in impressing others with your eloquent language. It is a very good day for salesmen. Your hard work will bring financial gains.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, the behaviour of Sagittarius natives in the workplace will be quite practical today. It is also an opportune time to analyse your old resources. You will try to revive dead assets by working on them. Thoughts related to financial gain will occupy your mind all day.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives, understanding the importance of everyone around them, will try to complete their work collaboratively with their colleagues. Opponents may try various tactics to provoke you.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aquarius natives will strive to make the office environment pleasant and secure today. You will succeed in gaining the appreciation of senior officials through excellent performance. There is a possibility of income from abroad for you today.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, the focus of Pisces natives today will be on gathering important information related to work. Financial gain possibilities are good due to your logical ability. You may achieve a high position.

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 05:44 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 2 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

