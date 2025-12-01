Tarot Horoscope 2 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 2 December 2025: Tuesday, 2 December 2025, arrives with the auspicious combination of Dwadashi Tithi and Ashwini Nakshatra, bringing special blessings from Lord Hanuman. Read your daily tarot horoscope to know what this day holds for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. What do the stars indicate for career progress, opportunities for financial gain, balance in relationships, and important decisions? Know according to your zodiac sign which steps to take today and which challenges to avoid. Specifically, avoid auspicious activities during Rahu Kaal (02:47 PM to 04:06 PM).