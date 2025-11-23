Tarot Horoscope 24 November 2025 For Aries to Pisces

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 24 November 2025: What does Monday, 24 November 2025, hold for you with the grace of Mahadev? Today is Panchami Tithi after Chaturthi, and the Moon will transit in Capricorn. Based on an in-depth analysis of tarot cards, we bring you a detailed horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs – from Aries to Pisces. Will this day bring new challenges or open doors to success? How will the financial situation be, and what will be the atmosphere in relationships? Please take special note of Rahu Kaal (from 08:09 AM to 09:28 AM) and do not start any auspicious work during this period. As per your zodiac sign, find out what important messages the tarot cards are giving you from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.
Information from the tarot cards indicates that today will be a day full of challenges for individuals of the Aries zodiac sign. In fact, you will feel that your energy is depleted. Furthermore, you will not feel like concentrating on any task today. Obstacles will continue to arise one after another during work. In the business sector, family members will cooperate in bringing financial gains.
Tarot cards suggest that today will be extremely auspicious for individuals of the Taurus zodiac sign. Today, you will get an excellent opportunity to showcase your talent on a broad scale. You will prefer to take risks and undertake tasks today. There are indications of long-standing financial disputes coming to an end. You are advised to maintain control over your expenses.
According to the tarot card predictions, the adversaries of the Gemini zodiac sign will be defeated today. Along with this, today will be extremely auspicious from a financial perspective. Your past investments will prove to be profitable. Pay special attention to your tone of speech today, otherwise, tension may arise in relationships. It is also advised today to stay away from political disputes in social and professional environments. Today will be favourable for you in financial matters.
According to the interpretation of tarot cards, today will be extremely auspicious for businessmen of the Cancer zodiac sign. Your workload will increase today. Additionally, mental pressure may increase due to some reason. The day will be excellent for individuals in management. Businessmen can promote their commercial activities. However, it is essential to be cautious today and avoid risky tasks. Your financial situation will be very good today. There will be an improvement in the financial situation.
The forecast from the tarot cards indicates that today will be extremely auspicious for people of the Leo zodiac sign. Today, a competitive spirit will be strong in your mind. If students take any exams today, there is a good chance of success. Today will be particularly significant for those involved in creative work. The financial situation will remain strong in your favour today. You should avoid impulsive spending.
The tarot cards indicate that individuals of the Virgo zodiac sign will complete their tasks quickly today, thereby organising their affairs. If you have disagreements with your colleagues in your business, they will be resolved today with the intervention of a third party. Today will be very auspicious in terms of income. All the obstacles that have been present in the workplace for some time will be resolved today.
According to the tarot cards, individuals of the Libra zodiac sign should think carefully before starting any task today. Analyse whether it will bring you profit or loss. From a business perspective, today is going to be very good. However, for salaried individuals, their seniors may increase their workload today. Nevertheless, there are strong possibilities of earning money today without much effort.
The assessment of tarot cards indicates that individuals of the Scorpio zodiac sign will work hard at their workplace today. In fact, you will achieve success with your mental strength even in difficult situations today. For employees, there is a possibility of disagreements with senior officials. It is essential to avoid unnecessary disputes, as expenses may increase. Obstacles are visible in earning money.
According to the tarot cards, individuals of the Sagittarius zodiac sign will receive full support from their superiors today. Additionally, you will establish contact with people today from whom there is a possibility of good financial gains. You will be able to make good use of adverse situations today. All your opponents will be defeated. However, your expenses today will be higher than on other days, which may also deplete your savings.
According to the tarot card calculations, individuals of the Capricorn zodiac sign will gain prestige today through their abilities. Those associated with business will be extremely busy today. Consequently, your stress levels will also be high. However, you will strive with full force to achieve your goals today. Whatever you have to achieve today will be solely through your hard work, as your colleagues will not assist you today. Property-related problems may arise.
According to the tarot cards, today will be extremely auspicious for individuals of the Aquarius zodiac sign. In fact, you will be able to successfully complete many tasks in fewer words. Furthermore, the enmity of those who were jealous of your success in business will also end today. This day will prove beneficial for those employed in jobs. You will receive complete cooperation from your colleagues.
The tarot card calculations indicate that the day will be very good for those individuals of the Pisces zodiac sign who are associated with technical work. However, people associated with other fields may have to work very hard to start their plans. Today, some obstacles may also arise in the completion of your tasks. Regarding financial matters, you may also receive old money today, meaning you will benefit from old investments.
